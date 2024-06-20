How To Enter The Tower Obscured By Shadow in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Every Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree player will reach a point after beating the Belurat boss when there’s a sealed tower in their path. So you don’t waste the early hours of your play attempting to clear the path, here is exactly how it is done.

How To Clear the Shadow Sealing the Tower in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

To clear the shadow at the top of the staircase above Belurat, Tower Settlement you’ll need to acquire the Embers of Mesmer. This means that you’ll need to continue you through the main story of Shadow of the Erdtree before returning and entering the castle.

Claiming Mesmer’s embers will require you to venture through Shadow Keep. This is a legacy dungeon that will take some questing to get to. It will require you to head through Castle Ensis, beat the boss, and then continue through to the north of the map.

Once you get to Shadow Keep at the main gate you’ll need to fight and beat the boss in your way. Now you’re at Shadow Keep climbing the tower to the top reaching the Dark Chamber where you will find Mesmer. Once you have defeated him in this location you will claim his embers.

You’re not done yet, now you need to venture through West Rampart, then the Ruah Ancient Ruin to arrive at the Church of the Bud. The West Rampart path can be found by heading west inside Shadow Keep, so it pays to do some exploring while you’re looking for Mesmer. Once outside, keep going west, and eventually, you will head through Ruah, and make your way to Church of the Bud.

Inside the Church of the Bud, you will again need to fight another boss. Once you have won this fight you can go through the church and up the stairs to find a small tree, the sealing tree. Use Mesmer’s embers to burn down this tree and then you’ve done it. The seal will be lifted.

Simply travel back to Belurat, Tower Settlement, and climb the stairs. Then you’ll be able to enter the castle, take the lift, and continue your adventure.

