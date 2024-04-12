The CEO of Cabbage Corp will not be happy about what’s going on with their product in Fortnite. If you’re looking to find and destroy a Cabbage Cart in Fortnite on your way to unlocking some of the items in the Avatar: Elements event, here’s what you need to know.

How to Find & Destroy a Cabbage Cart in Fortnite

Avatar: The Last Airbender is currently taking over Fortnite, with skins in the Item Shop and plenty of challenges for players to complete as part of the Avatar: Elements event. These quests unlock Chi on the way to completing the Water Chakra section of the event. But one of these feats is proving rather challenging for players.

Cabbage Carts are popping up all over the map, including in popular POIs like Pleasant Piazza, Mount Olympus, and Reckless Railways. Fortnite calls for players to find and destroy them, which is really not that difficult, but the problem is that nearly every person dropping out of the Battle Bus right now is trying to finish the challenge.

So, head to which POI you typically drop at and look around for the nearest Cabbage Cart, which typically pop up around tunnels or gas stations. Once you find one, all it takes is a swift hit with your Pickaxe to get the job done. You just have to be wary of other players who might be in the area and want to ruin your gaming experience. There’s always one person out there who’s just trying to make everyone else miserable – don’t be that person.

And that’s how to find and destroy a Cabbage Cart in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

