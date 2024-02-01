After finally recruiting Halsin in Act II of Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3), players can continue their mission to find and save Thaniel. As with numerous BG3 missions, though, it’s not as simple as following the quest marker. Here’s how to find Thaniel’s shadow half in BG3.

How to Find Thaniel’s Shadow Half in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Tracking down Thaniel’s shadow half in BG3 first requires you to head deep into the cursed forest. To make things much easier, you’ll want to bring some means to see through Invisibility – either Volo’s Ersatz Eye or the level 2 spell (or potion) See Invisibility. If you have the spell, cast it before seeking out Thaniel’s shadow self so you’re ready when needed. The same goes for the potion – either way, you’ll have the ability until your next long rest, which you shouldn’t need if you head straight for Thaniel at full health. If you didn’t uncover the Shadowed Battlefield Waypoint during the previous exploration, you’ll need to trek South from Last Light Inn toward coordinates X 75, Y 35.

Here, you’ll find the ruin of a house and a child speaking inside. Entering the home, you’ll discover the shadowy tiefling boy named Oliver, who immediately wants to play hide-and-seek. While you can ask him some questions, he quickly grows angry, and you could miss out on the prize he’s willing to give you for beating him at his game. Though Halsin disapproves of your playtime with the shadow child, the prize you get for it is ultimately worth it.

How to Beat Oliver at Hide and Seek in BG3

You have a few options for beating Oliver, Thaniel’s shadow half, at Hide and Seek in the first round in BG3. If you can See Invisibility thanks to a spell, potion, or the Ersatz Eye, follow Oliver’s “invisible” form and speak with him. If you can’t See Invisibility, just go behind the cart in front of the house and try to pass a Perception check. Here, you’ll trigger Oliver to speak, asking you for a second round. However, this time, he’s not alone – he’s brought his “family” with him.

Oliver’s family, in this case, consists of two Wraiths and a Construct Shadow Dog named Mummy, Daddy, and Doggy, respectively. When the second round begins, the game enters combat mode, with Oliver’s family seeking your party outside the house. For the first round, race to where Oliver was in the house when you first arrived. Keep the rest of the party in sneak mode to steer clear of his family. During the first round, Oliver runs around. After the second round, he returns to his spot in the house, letting you easily talk to him.

However, if you anger Oliver, Thaniel’s shadow half, during your first conversation or if his family catches you during the second round of combat, you’ll have to fight them in BG3. Oliver’s “parents” use specially named attacks that work similarly to Inflict Wounds, dealing necrotic damage. They’re also powerful enough to have an aura that enhances the Shadow Curse near them. Meanwhile, Doggy is relatively easy to beat but likes attacking a party member and then turning invisible. Doggy can also cause Prone, so be ready in case of necrotic attacks with advantage from Mummy and Daddy.

If you beat Oliver at Hide and Seek, he’ll give you the Ring of Shadows, which lets the wearer cast Pass Without a Trace once a day. You’ll still get the ring if you played Hide and Seek but got caught by his parents. However, Oliver will call it the “second-place prize.” After that, you or Halsin can persuade Oliver to reunite with Thaniel. At this point, go back to camp and speak with Thaniel at Halsin’s tent. This will end the quest.

And that’s how to find Thaniel’s shadow half in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3).

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.