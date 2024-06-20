How To Find The Crusade Insignia in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

If you’re looking for a specific build to use during your adventure in the Shadow Realm then the Crusade Insignia might be the right choice for you. This Talisman is one of the new additions in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and here’s where to find it.

Recommended Videos

Crusade Insignia Location in Elden Ring

Screenshot via The Escapist

If you’re looking for the Crusade Insignia it can be found inside Belurat, Tower Settlement after defeating the invader Fire Knight Queelign. To reach this invader simply start at the Small Private Altar site of grace and head up the stairs. Avoid the knight and turn right heading down to a round courtyard. Here is where Fire Knight Queelign will spawn.

The fight against this invader is relatively simple. You’ll want to watch out for the blasts of fire magic coming your way along with the long poking attack from his spear. Once you win the fight he will drop the Crusade Insignia allowing you to pick it up and equip it as you please.

There is a second location for the Fire Knight Queelign fight if you have missed its initial encounter, however, at the time of publishing we have not confirmed exactly where this is.

Crusade Insignia Effects

When equipped the Crusade Insignia will increase the damage you deal after killing an enemy. This means it might not be the best item for every fight, but if you’re in a battle with multiple enemies it’s the perfect way to buff your attacks and cut down the hordes.

The Crusade Insignia is one of the earliest new Talismans that you can find in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and it can prove to be extremely helpful in completing even the DLC’s toughest challenges.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available to purchase and play on all platforms right now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy