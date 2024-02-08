Don’t be deceived by Granblue Fantasy Relink‘s seemingly short runtime. The real game starts once the credits have rolled, and there’s plenty more to do in the post-game. Here’s how to finish the jobs Rolan Started in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Where to Find Rolan’s Jobs in Granblue Fantasy Relink

After beating the main story, you’ll enter the epilogue, Chapter 0. At this point, you’ll be in the endgame section, and your focus will be on strengthening your party as much as possible to take on the game’s toughest bosses. You’ll then get a new quest called Finish the Jobs Rolan Started.

All of Rolan’s jobs can be found at the quest counter, and they’re marked with a small orangey red icon to the left of the quest titles.

Keep in mind that while the game tells you that you only have to finish eight jobs to mark this quest as complete, that’s not actually true. You’ll quickly find out that Rolan’s jobs span multiple difficulty levels, and you’ll need to complete all of them to finish this quest.

This will take a while, but just keep knocking the quests out slowly while unlocking higher difficulty settings, then work on those as well.

What Happens After Finishing Rolan’s Jobs

Once you’ve cleared all of Rolan’s jobs in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you’ll be able to take on one more story boss fight to complete Chapter 0. This will properly mark the end of the story, and all of the Maniac and Proud quests you take on after that are purely for getting even stronger.

If you’re only interested in seeing the story content, you don’t have to progress past Chapter 0. But if you’d like to push on to see everything the game has to offer, including the endgame boss and the Terminus Weapons, you’ll need to get to Proud difficulty.

That’s all you need to know about finishing the jobs Rolan started in Granblue Fantasy Relink.