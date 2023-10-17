How To Fix Diablo 4 Error Code 300010

Are you trying to play Diablo 4 but being confronted by an error code? Chances are you aren’t the only one. So if you want to know how to fix Diablo 4 code 300010, here’s what you need to know.

What to Do About Diablo 4 Error Code 3000010

The good(ish) news is that if you’re getting Diablo 4 error code, there’s likely nothing wrong with your PC, PlayStation or Xbox if you’re reading this article on Oct. 17.

You can try checking that you’re connected to the internet by connecting to another game’s online lobby or browsing YouTube or using any other online app. It may also be worth checking you’ve got the latest update for Diablo 4, but, in most cases, that’ll be auto-installed.

If you’re using Steam it should also auto-update, but it’s possible you’ve got a lot of updates queued. In that case, look in your download queue, find the Diablo 4 update and click on the download icon next to it. That should set it download straight away. If the error persists, you can also uninstall and reinstall Diablo 4.

If you’re reading this on Oct. 17, though, it’s probably not worth doing any of that, and I’ll explain why. The reason, and here’s the bad news, is that error code 3000010 in Diablo 4 is almost certainly a server-side issue. And there’s nothing you can do to fix it at your end.

Similar errors cropped up when Diablo 4 launched, suggesting the servers couldn’t handle all the players. And since the game has recently launched on Steam, alongside the game’s second season, it’ll have seen another influx of new players.

So what do you do? You can either keep trying or come back a little later, checking the official Diablo 4 Twitter account every now and then. At the time of this article’s most recent update, Activision Blizzard confirmed the start time for Diablo 4: Season of Blood would be delayed to give the company time to remedy the issues.

We've encountered some complications and will be delaying Season of Blood’s start time a few hours to remedy these issues.



We'll share updates as soon as we have them. We appreciate your patience. — Diablo (@Diablo) October 17, 2023

It might not be what you wanted to here but the answer to how do you fix Diablo 4 error code 30000010 is simply to wait for Blizzard to fix things at their end if you’re reading this on Oct. 17. On other dates, check for any outages and if there are none, check your internet connection and make sure the game is updated.

