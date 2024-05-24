Enemy players are not the only threat to XDefiant gamers. An error is forcing people off of the game, which isn’t good for a title in its early days. Thankfully, there are ways to tackle the problem, and they’re simple. Here’s how to fix the Mike-01 error in XDefiant.

How to Fix Mike-01 Error in XDefiant

If you’re coming across the Mike-01 error, it’s because your game cannot connect to the Ubisoft servers. That may sound to you like it’s a problem on Ubisoft’s end, and you’d be correct. More likely than not, this error popping means there’s something going on with XDefiant‘s servers. Here are the best ways to get to the bottom of things:

Check Ubisoft’s servers: Being unable to connect to Ubisoft could mean that the servers are down. The Escapist already has you covered on that front, so check out the article on how to check the XDefiant servers to get further information.

Check for an update: If the servers are up, the Mike-01 error appearing could mean that there’s an update available, and you haven’t downloaded it yet. Close the game and double-check that you’re running the latest version of XDefiant before trying to play again.

Restart the game: An oldie but a goodie, restarting the game may allow you to sneak through the server issue and get back to playing multiplayer. It’s not guaranteed to work, but if the servers are firing on all cylinders and your game is updated, it’s another potential solution.

And that’s how to fix the Mike-01 error in XDefiant. With the game going down on its first day, another error isn’t good for business. Let’s hope a permanent solution to the issue arrives soon.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

