How to Fix Stuttering and Lag in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is a fantastic action RPG with a gorgeous graphical style — but all of that goes out of the window once the game starts chugging. Is there a proper fix for this issue, and what can we do in the meantime?

Recommended Videos

How To Fix Video Issues in Wuthering Waves

Below, you’ll find a few options that may bring Wuthering Waves back up to a steady FPS. While these are not guaranteed fixes, they may reduce or completely remove the issue for you. Let’s dive in and see what we can do to reduce or remove stuttering and lag in Wuthering Waves.

Install Wuthering Waves on an SSD, Not An HDD

Wuthering Waves is a great-looking game, and when it’s running right, it feels like poetry in motion. However, if you’ve installed Wuthering Waves on a standard Hard Drive, you may notice that the game tends to stutter rather often. You can try and alleviate this issue by installing the game on an SSD, or an M2 drive if your PC has the slot to install one.

The SSD you install it on would need to be installed in the PC — you would likely still run into issues if you tried installing Wuthering Waves on an external SSD. Try this option out and play for a while. Even if you haven’t completely removed the stuttering issue, this should make it run a little better.

Turn Down Your Graphics Settings Little By Little

I know that you want to see Wuthering Waves in its full glory — I can’t blame you, it looks fantastic no matter the device you’re running it on. However, there is a chance that the game may be a little too powerful for your PC. First things first — let’s check the Minimum and Recommended PC specs for Wuthering Waves.

Minimum PC Specs for Wuthering Waves

CPU : Intel Core i5 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 7 2700

: Intel Core i5 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 7 2700 RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB VIDEO CARD : GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 570

: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 570 DEDICATED VIDEO RAM : 3072 MB

: 3072 MB PIXEL SHADER : 6.0

: 6.0 VERTEX SHADER : 6.0

: 6.0 OS : Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit

: Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

Related: Does Wuthering Waves Have Controller Support? – PC & Mobile

Recommended PC Specs for Wuthering Waves

CPU : Intel Core i7 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 7 3700

: Intel Core i7 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 7 3700 RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB VIDEO CARD : GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700 XT and Above

: GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700 XT and Above DEDICATED VIDEO RAM : 6144 MB

: 6144 MB PIXEL SHADER : 6.0

: 6.0 VERTEX SHADER : 6.0

: 6.0 OS : Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit

: Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

If your PC meets or exceeds those expectations but is still stuttering a fair bit, you could always try turning down your graphical settings until an official fix comes out. Even dropping from High to Medium may help for now, so give this a try and see if you get better results.

Another option you’ll have is to update your PC drivers. While this may sound simple enough, it’s something we don’t do as often as we should be doing. Depending on if you’re using NVIDIA or AMD, you’ll have specialty software available that will update your CPU and Graphics Card drivers all in one go. You’ll find your specific software listed below:

Related: How to Fix ‘Gateway Connection Has Timed Out’ in Wuthering Waves

After downloading the software for your setup, run the .exe file and install it. This will check all of your drivers and make sure that you’re up to date, hopefully eliminating any stuttering issues in the process.

Uninstall and Reinstall Wuthering Waves

Image Source: Kuro Games

If you’ve done all of the above steps and are still having issues, it may be time to completely uninstall and reinstall the game. While this may be a bit of a burden, there is a chance that a corrupt file may have snuck its way into the game while it was downloading, causing these issues. Reinstalling the game may help remove the stuttering issue, but it is the least likely fix for it.

If none of these steps worked, you may need to wait patiently for Kuro Games to release an official Hot Fix for the game. Sure, it’s not what we want to do — we just want to start working on our rerolls — but if it gets this excellent experience working properly, then it will be worth our time.

Wuthering Waves is available now on PC & Mobile. It will also be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 at a future date.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more