How to Fix the Destiny 2 Chicken Error Code

Destiny 2 is a massive game, filled to the brim with so much content and it’s all a joy to explore. That’s what makes it all the more frustrating when you can’t even enter it, so let’s find out how to take these Chickens to pasture.

What Is The Destiny 2 Chicken Error Code?

The Destiny 2 Chicken Error Code is an issue that can normally be attributed to a connection issue, be it on your end or on the Destiny 2 server end. While Bungie Support may tell you that playing the game with a wired connection may fix your problem, there are times when it isn’t the case. Let’s see what we can do to try and figure out how to fix this.

Check Down Detector For More Information

If you’re trying to access Destiny 2 on June 18, 2024, there’s a good chance that it’s not a problem with your connection. It appears that Bungie may have an influx of players attempting to access the game, and it’s causing some server load issues. Be sure to check websites like Downdetector to ensure that you’re getting the most up-to-date information regarding this situation since it’s completely community-driven and can’t just be chalked up to a bad internet connection.

Check the Official Bungie Support Social Media Pages

DESTINY 2 MAINTENANCE

❖ Update 8.0.0.4



Background maintenance has been extended.



REMAINING TIMELINE

❖ Extended by: 2 hours

❖ Game services may be impacted — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) June 18, 2024

If you’re trying to access the game on any other day, there is a chance that something could be going on in the background. Be sure to check out the official Bungie Support Social Media pages, where you may find more information to help you on your journey to getting back into your favorite game. For example, there is maintenance happening on June 18, 2024, and it continues to be pushed back — this could be the reason why plenty of players are encountering the Chicken Error Code. Patience is going to be the key factor in this particular situation as if they have downtime on their end, we can’t access the game.

If The Destiny 2 Chicken Error Continues, It May Be Tech Support Time

Trying to play any other time and still experiencing these issues? It could be something on your end. If you’ve followed the above steps and see that no other players are experiencing the Chicken Error Code, it may be time to take matters into our own hands.

In a situation like this, we always recommend restarting the console or PC that you’re playing the game on, as well as giving your modem and router a full restart. After everything has come back online, you should try connecting to the game once again. If you’re able to enter with no issues, then continue on your space fairing adventure. If you’re still encountering issues, try to reboot the game once more. You can also contact Bungie Support to submit a ticket to see if something is going on account-level-wise, too.

Hopefully, these tips should be enough to get you back into the world of Destiny 2 rather quickly, but if you’re still waiting, you could be learning more about the game. Find out how to get your hands on the Ergo Sum Catalyst while waiting for Destiny 2 to come back online so you can get your hands on it straight away.

Destiny 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

