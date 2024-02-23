Call of Duty players are no strangers to getting upset, but it’s usually other players that are causing it. All the errors popping up right now are causing a different level of anger, though. Here’s how to fix the Minot Myer Error in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Recommended Videos

How to Fix the Minot Myer Error in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

If you’ve tried to log into MW3, you’ve likely ran into a couple of issues. The first and scariest involves players having their levels reset to one and being unable to unlock items and complete challenges. But anyone able to actually get into the lobby should count themselves lucky, as some errors, such as Minot Hawthorne and Minot Myer, are leaving players unable to play MW3 at all.

Fortunately, the powers that be at Call of Duty are aware of the reset issue. “We’re working on a fix for a known issue that appeared overnight that is preventing progress from being tracked in various areas of the game including but not limited to events, challenges, Battle Pass, and SR,” a post on the official Call of Duty Updates X account said.

Related: Best Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2

The same can’t be said for the Minot Myer error in MW3, though. Like the Minot Hawthorne issue, a permanent fix has yet to come for Minot Myer. That means all players can do is twiddle their thumbs and wait for everything to go back to normal. That’s probably going to tick some gamers off, as they were likely settling in for a long session, but it’s just the way things are.

And that’s how to fix the Minot Myer error in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.