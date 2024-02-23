Call of Duty Multiplayer and Warzone have plenty of annoying bugs that make life hard for players. Zombies, however, is almost always firing on all cylinders. Here’s how to fix Zombies not loading in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

How to Fix Zombies Not Loading in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

As loadout and level issues plague Warzone and Multiplayer, players are looking for another mode to dive headfirst into. Zombies is, of course, the natural option, as it allows squads to come together and defeat hordes and hordes of the undead. Unfortunately, Zombies is dealing with its own issue right now in the form of the Minot Hawthorne error.

The Minot Hawthorne error has been part of MW3 since the beginning, starting as a bug that stopped players from loading the campaign. It’s since evolved, and now, it’s showing up when players try to load up Zombies. With it being around since 2023, one would think that there would be an easy to get around the error. Sadly, that’s just not the case.

There’s currently no fix to the Minot Hawthorne error, meaning players will be unable to fix the MW3 Zombies not loading error on their own. Call of Duty is aware of all of the problems and is working toward a fix, but with no timetable available, it’s unclear when players will be able to fight their next Mimic. At least this is a good chance to go back to an older Call of Duty and try to pull off some of the Easter eggs over there.

And that’s how to fix Zombies not loading in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.