There are plenty of powerful Personas in Persona 3 Reload, but some can only be fused if you’ve acquired a special item. Here’s how to fuse King Frost in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload King Frost Fusion Recipe

Before you can fuse King Frost, you need a special item called the Sugar Key, which is obtained as a reward for completing request 24 for Elizabeth. This request becomes available on 6/13, and only requires you to show her a Persona that’s level 23 or above.

After getting the Sugar Key, head to the Velvet Room and select the Simple Fusion option. There are quite a few different recipes for getting King Frost in Persona 3 Reload, but we’ve listed the cheapest recipes down below:

Leanan Sidhe + Power

Naga + Jikouten

Lamia + Matador

Narcissus + Power

High Pixie + Setanta

King Frost Stats, Weaknesses, and Resistances

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

King Frost is a pretty good early game Persona to take with you into Tartarus. Aside from being able to absorb Ice attacks, it’s also a fantastic magic-based Persona that can provide party-wide defense buffs as well. Listed below are its starting stats, weaknesses, and resistances:

St: 18

Ma: 31

En: 26

Ag: 14

Lu: 20

Weakness: Fire

Drain: Ice

As it levels up, it also gains access to the following skills:

Skill Level Learned Effect Bufula 34 Deals medium Ice damage to one foe. Freeze Boost 34 Increases chance of inflicting Freeze. Rakukaja 34 Increases defense for one ally. Mabufula 35 Deals medium Ice damage to all foes. Ice Break 36 Nullifies Ice resistance for one foe. Marakukaja 37 Increases defense for the whole party. Null Ice 39 Nullifies Ice damage.

Should You Fuse King Frost?

Yes, King Frost is one of the few early game Personas you should absolutely fuse in Persona 3 Reload, even if you’ve already outclassed it. This is because it gives you access to the King and I Theurgy Fusion Spell for the protagonist, which can be very helpful in combat.

If you’re at level 34 when you get the Sugar Key, King Frost becomes even more valuable as a Persona to have in your arsenal. Its ability to deal medium Ice damage to all foes is incredibly useful; just make sure you put it away when you’re up against Fire enemies.

And that’s how to fuse King Frost in Persona 3 Reload.