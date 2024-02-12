How to Get All Theurgy Fusion Spells in Persona 3 Reload

New to Persona 3 Reload is the Theurgy function, which is a special skill that every character gets. You’ll build up your Theurgy bar, then use it at no SP cost at all once it’s full. Here’s a breakdown of all Theurgy fusion spells the protagonist can get in Persona 3 Reload.

How Theurgy Works in Persona 3 Reload

Each character in Persona 3 Reload gets a unique Theurgy spell they can use in combat. However, every character also builds up their Theurgy gauge in different ways. For instance, Yukari’s gauge fills faster when she heals people, while Mitsuru‘s gauge fills faster when she inflicts status ailments.

As for the protagonist himself, his bar naturally fills up as you use your Persona to hit enemy weaknesses. The difference between the protagonist and the others, however, is that he gains access to wide range of different Theurgy skills, which unlock as you fuse more Personas.

All Persona 3 Reload Theurgy Fusion Spells for the Protagonist

Listed below are all of the fusion spells you can get for the protagonist, including which Personas you need to fuse:

Theurgy Fusion Spell How to Unlock Effect Armageddon Fuse Satan and Helel Deals ultimate Almighty damage to all foes, and reduces your HP and SP to 1. Best Friends Fuse Forneus and Decarabia Applies Rakukaja, Tarukaja, and Sukukaja on one ally. Cadenza Fuse Orpheus and Asparas Restores 50% HP and raises evasion of the whole party. Jack Brothers Fuse Jack Frost and Jack-O-Lantern Deals medium Almighty damage to all foes, 50% chance of knocking them down. King and I Fuse Black Frost and King Frost Deals medium Ice damage to all foes with a 50% chance of inflicting Freeze. Scarlet Havoc Fuse Siegfried and Mithras Deals severe Slash damage to all foes. Trickster Fuse Loki and Susano-O Inflicts random ailments on all foes.

Armageddon is the main skill that we’d recommend prioritizing. It’s an incredibly overpowererd skill that’s also pretty much required if you plan on taking on the game’s secret boss. You will need to wait till the last act of the game to be able to unlock it, though, as both Satan and Helel are late-game fusions. Aside from that, you can take your time unlocking the rest.

And that’s how to get all Theurgy fusion spells in Persona 3 Reload.