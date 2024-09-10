Image Credit: Bethesda
Guides
How to Fuse Sarasvati With Agilao in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Sep 10, 2024 01:49 am

If you enjoyed Elizabeth’s fusion requests in the base game, good news! They’re back in Episode Aigis as well. If not, well, at least they’re optional. Here’s how to fuse a Sarasvati with Agilao in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis.

Fusing Sarasvati With Agilao in Episode Aigis

The very first fusion request you get from Elizabeth in Episode Aigis requires you to show her a Sarasvati that also has the Agilao skill. It’s a pretty easy request that you can knock out at the start of the game. The simplest formula is as follows:

  • Orpheus + Orthrus = Sarasvati

The key here is to have an Orthrus that knows Agilao. Orthrus itself can be fused in-game, but you can also potentially get it from Shuffle Time in the Abyss of Time in Malebolge or Cocyta. You can also cheat a little if you have an Agilao Skill Card, and just use that to teach it to Orthrus or Orpheus.

It’s worth noting that Orthrus does learn Agilao naturally, but if you happened to overwrite the skill, you can always head back to Paulownia Mall to have it relearn it, then fuse Sarasvati from there.

Elizabeth’s Reward

fusing a sarasvati with agilao in episode aigis

After you’ve fused your Sarasvati with Agilao, report back to Elizabeth to turn in the request, and you’ll be rewarded with the Winter Uniform cosmetic. This allows you to change the appearance of the party members in combat and in the Abyss of Time. It’s just a cosmetic reward that has no bearing on gameplay, but if you’re a completionist who just wants to collect and see everything the game has to offer, then this is a good one to add to your collection.

And that’s how to fuse Sarasvati with Agilao in Persona 3 Reload. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete walkthrough of the DLC.

Persona 3 Reload
Zhiqing Wan
