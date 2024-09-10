Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Complete Walkthrough

Episode Aigis is a DLC story chapter that serves as an epilogue to the main story of Persona 3 Reload. As the title suggests, Aigis is the main character of this chapter, though you’ll still be able to control the other SEES members. Here’s a full walkthrough to help you get through Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis.

Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis Walkthrough

Episode Aigis takes around 25 to 30 hours to complete, and it’s mostly just a dungeon crawler with no Social Links or daily life sections to check out. You’ll spend most of your time exploring the new Abyss of Time dungeon, though I also recommend regrouping at Paulownia Mall from time to time to make sure your equipment is up to snuff.

The Time Loop

Episode Aigis starts off on March 31, where the members of SEES are getting ready to move out of Iwatodai Dorm. However, Yukari and Akihiko aren’t present; the former has cram school, while the latter is out training. After everyone turns in their Evokers, Mitsuru suggests that they go ahead with the celebrations anyway, and orders sushi for the group.

Just as it turns midnight, the group experiences a loud impact. When watching the news, they quickly realize that it’s still March 31. In addition to that, a new android named Metis shows up and attacks the group. SEES is able to neutralize Metis quickly, but they soon discover that a new dungeon has appeared beneath Iwatodai Dorm, known as the Abyss of Time.

At this point, Yukari and Akihiko have also rejoined the group, and Metis says that exploring the Abyss of Time may lead them closer to the truth and help them break the time loop.

The Abyss of Time

Malebolge

Malebolge is the first dungeon block you’ll go through in the Abyss of Time. It’s worth noting that you won’t have access to Mitsuru, Junpei, and Koromaru for this section. That’s completely fine, though, as you can get through this section very easily with just Aigis, Metis, Akihiko, and Yukari.

There are 12 floors in Malebolge, with a boss on B9. The boss weaknesses are as follows:

Boss Weaknesses Visceral Maya Fire Immortal Gigas Wind

At the end of this section, you’ll see a flashback set in Paulownia Mall. This area becomes connected to the dorm, allowing you to go back and forth to purchase equipment, items, and even craft new weapons. Later on, you’ll also be able to start gardening here.

Cocyta

The Cocyta door consists of 15 floors, with one boss encounter on B9. You’ll be up against the Crying Table, Cowardly Maya, and Wondrous Magus, whose weaknesses are as follows:

Boss Weaknesses Crying Table Fire Cowardly Maya Lightning Wondrous Magus Ice

Clearing this section will reward you with a flashback for Ken Amada, who recalls his encounter with the police after his mother passed away. The police didn’t believe what he said about the Shadows, causing Ken to feel alone.

Caina

The Caina door consists of 20 floors, with boss encounters on B7 and B14.

On B7, you’ll come across the Natural Dancer and Harem Dancer. The former is weak to Ice, but the latter has no weaknesses at all. In fact, it blocks, repels, and absorbs most things, and is only susceptible to Strike, Fire, and Lightning damage.

On B14, you’ll fight the Harmony Giant and Judgment Sword. The Judgment Sword is weak to Wind, while the Harmony Giant has no weaknesses. It blocks Strike, Light, and Dark damage, and repels Lightning and Wind.

Boss Weaknesses Natural Dancer Ice Harem Dancer None. Blocks Light and Dark, Absorbs Ice and Wind, Resists Pierce, Repels Slash. Neutral to Strike, Fire, Lightning. Harmony Giant None. Blocks Strike, Light, and Dark. Repels Lightning and Wind. Judgment Sword Wind

After clearing Caina in Episode Aigis, you’ll get the flashback for Akihiko. The flashback shows him in his middle school days, where another school tries to scout him for their boxing team, but he’s not interested. This is also where he first meets Mitsuru, who offers him the opportunity to join SEES so that he can get to the bottom of the Dark Hour.

Antenora

The next door is Antenora, which has 25 floors. On B10, you’ll go up against the Frivolous Maya boss. This boss has no weaknesses, and absorbs all physical attacks, and blocks Light and Dark damage.

You’ll also come up against the Death Castle and Avenger Knight on B20. Both bosses have no weaknesses and they block Light and Dark. Additionally, the Death Castle absorbs Fire and Ice, while the Avenger Knight absorbs Lightning.

Boss Weaknesses Frivolous Maya None. Absorbs all physical attacks, Blocks Light and Dark. Death Castle None. Absorbs Fire and Ice, Blocks Light and Dark. Avenger Knight None. Absorbs Lightning, Blocks Light and Dark.

After completing Antenora, you get Junpei’s flashback, as he thinks about his relationship with his father. He reveals that his father is an alcoholic, and he feels life is about to pass him by without him ever achieving anything significant.

Ptolomea

Ptolomea is the next door you’ll go through in Episode Aigis, and it also has 25 floors. The first boss encounter is on B8, and you’ll go up against the Spastic Turret and Slaughter Drive. The Spastic Turret is weak against Ice, while Slaughter Drive is weak against Lightning.

The B17 boss encounter has you up against Archon Seeker and Ice Raven; the former is weak to Lightning, while the latter is weak to Slash damage.

Boss Weaknesses Spastic Turret Ice Slaughter Drive Lightning Archon Seeker Lightning Ice Raven Slash

Upon completing Ptolomea, you get Mitsuru’s flashback. This sequence shows her first ever encounter with a Shadow in Tartarus. She awakens to her power and vows to protect her father from danger.

Judecca

Next up, you’ll have another 25 floors to explore in Judecca. The first boss encounter for this door is on B8, where you’ll fight the Killer Twins and Red Sigil. The former is weak to Ice, while the latter is weak to Fire.

The B17 boss fight is a tough one. You’ll fight the Reckoning Dice and Eternal Sand, and neither of them have any weaknesses. They also block and repel all magic. This means that you need to rely on physical attacks and landing crits in order to win.

Boss Weaknesses Killer Twins Ice Red Sigil Fire Reckoning Dice None. Blocks Fire, Ice, Lightning, Wind, and Dark, Repels Light. Eternal Sand None. Blocks Fire, Ice, Lightning, Ice, Light, and Dark. Absorbs Wind.

At the end of this door, you get Yukari’s flashback as she thinks about the end of her first year at Gekkoukan High. She laments the fact that she hasn’t been able to learn anything about her father, though she later gets a letter from him, which kicks off her journey with SEES.

Empyrean

This is the final door of Episode Aigis, though there will still be more to do after that. Empyrean consists of 26 floors, and you’ll face your first boss on B9. The three Mushas are pretty tough as they have no weaknesses, and they also resist and absorb different things. You can clear this easily with Almighty attacks; if not, make a note of their resistances and be careful not to heal them by accident.

All of them block Light and Dark. The Omen Musha absorbs Fire, Ice, Lightning, and Wind, the Kaiden Musha resists Ice and Wind, and the Tenjin Musha resists Fire and Lightning.

The next boss encounter is on B19. Neither the Neo Minotaur nor the Rebellious Cyclops have weaknesses. The Neo Minotaur resists all physical attacks, blocks Ice, Light, and Dark, and absorbs Fire and Wind. The Rebellious Cyclops blocks Fire, Light, and Dark, and absorbs Ice and Wind.

Finally, you’ll fight a powerful Shadow on B26. This is basically a reincarnation of the MC from Persona 3 Reload. He doesn’t have any weaknesses either but he’ll always block Light and Dark. He can also use the Personas of the SEES members, which will inform which spells he’s more likely to cast. For instance, swapping to Artemesia means he’ll use Bufudyne, while swapping to Caesar means he’ll use Ziodyne. The Personas he swaps to is dependent on who’s in your party at that time.

Boss Weaknesses Omen Musha None. Blocks Light and Dark, Absorbs Fire, Ice, Lightning, and Wind. Kaiden Musha None. Blocks Light and Dark, Resists Ice and Wind. Tenjin Musha None. Blocks Light and Dark, Resists Fire and Lightning. Neo Minotaur None. Resists all physical attacks, Absorbs Fire and Wind, Blocks Ice, Light, and Dark. Rebellious Cyclops None. Blocks Fire, Light, and Dark, Abosrbs Ice and Wind. ??? None. Will swap between Personas that determine which -dyne spell he uses. For instance, swapping to Caesar means he’s more likely to use Ziodyne.

After defeating the Empyrean boss, we get to see Aigis’ nightmare of constantly chasing after the MC. We also learn that the Shadow was the manifestation of everyone’s regrets and desire to see him again, and this was what created the Abyss of Time. Every character is then given a key, though they have to be in total agreement in order to use it.

The party now has a choice: either open the door to the dorm and leave, living in the present, or open the door to the past, and actually go back to the past and try to change things.

The Decision

Back at the dorm lounge, the party is conflicted. Yukari says she wants to go back to the past, and Mitsuru agrees to side with her. Meanwhile, Akihiko and Ken feel that they need to respect the MC’s decision, and live life in the present day to respect his wishes and honor his memory.

With the group split right down the middle, everyone breaks apart into pairs: Yukari and Mitsuru, Akihiko and Ken, Junpei and Koromaru, Aigis and Metis. They decide to settle this by fighting each other, and the victors will get the losers’ keys and do what they wish.

The Arena Fights

What ensues is basically a boss rush where Aigis and Metis have to face off against their comrades. These fights are tough and no one has any weaknesses, but here’s a rundown of their stats:

Akihiko: Blocks Lightning, Light, and Dark.

Blocks Lightning, Light, and Dark. Ken: Blocks Light and Dark.

Blocks Light and Dark. Junpei: Blocks Fire, Light, and Dark.

Blocks Fire, Light, and Dark. Koromaru: Blocks Fire, Light, and Dark.

Blocks Fire, Light, and Dark. Yukari: Blocks Wind, Light, and Dark.

Blocks Wind, Light, and Dark. Mitsuru: Blocks Ice, Light, and Dark.

All characters can use Theurgies as well, so be aware of that. But aside from that, you should already have a good idea of what elements each pair will use, so just make sure to equip Aigis with Personas that can resist them.

After clearing the arena fights, Aigis gets the True Key, and Yukari breaks down into tears as she reveals that she hasn’t been able to move on at all. Mitsuru comforts her, and tells her that she’ll always be there for her. Aigis tells the group that she cannot make a decision until she knows more about what really happened with the MC and how he died. When they return to the Desert of Doors, they find a new door waiting for them there.

The Final Battle

Alright this is it. After going through the final mysterious door, the SEES gang get to see exactly what happened to the MC in the final battle with Nyx. Metis explains that he had given up his life essence to become a seal for Nyx. However, that doesn’t add up, as Nyx isn’t a typically hostile being. They then realize that the seal was for another monster called Erebus.

Erebus is the manifestation of humanity’s darkest traits and desires, and their wish for death. By becoming the seal, the MC could then prevent humanity itself from longing for death and Nyx. In order to finish things once and for all, the gang gets ready for a fight against Erebus.

Erebus is a fairly tough boss with no weaknesses. In its default form, it blocks Light and Dark, and resists all magic spells. When it gathers power, it’ll repel Lightning and Wind, and resist all physical attacks. When it gathers power for a second time, it’ll repel Fire and Ice instead. The trick here is to rotate between your magic attacks, and also make good use of Almighty damage to whittle down its HP. Erebus will frequently use magic spells, and also follow up with Almighty Onslaught, which can wipe out your party if it hits twice.

Boss Weaknesses Erebus First Phase: Blocks Light and Dark, Resists Fire, Ice, Lightning, and Wind.

Second Phase: Blocks Light and Dark, Repels Lightning and Wind, Resists all physical attacks.

Third Phase: Blocks Light and Dark, Repels Fire and Ice, Resists all physical attacks.

I recommend making good use of Masukukaja and Sukunda to raise your evasion while lowering Erebus’ hit rate.

The Ending

After defeating Erebus, the party will come to the conclusion that they need to live on in order to change humanity and protect it from longing for death. When they try to leave the dorm, the entire party is transported to the Velvet Room, where Igor reveals that Aigis has finally found her answer to life: friendship. Metis also reveals that she’s actually part of Aigis; the part that longs for connection, which Aigis had cast away in her grief.

Back in the present day, the gang prepares to leave the dorm, and Aigis also tells Mitsuru that she no longer wants to go back to the lab. Instead, she wants to continue going to school. Mitsuru agrees. When they leave the dorm, Yukari suggests that she and Aigis be roommates for the next semester.

And that does it for our full walkthrough of Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis.

