All Abyss of Time Floors & Doors in Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis, Listed

Similar to the base game of Persona 3 Reload, there’s a whole new dungeon with various blocks and floors to explore in Episode Aigis as well. Here’s a full breakdown of all the doors and floors in the Abyss of Time in Episode Aigis.
How Many Floors are There in the Abyss of Time in Episode Aigis?
There are a total of 148 floors to get through in the Abyss of Time in Episode Aigis. Even though the DLC is smaller in size compared to the base game of Persona 3 Reload, 148 floors is certainly nothing to sneeze at.
Just like Tartarus, these floors are broken up into sections. You can access each section through a different door, and there will be mini-bosses for you to fight as you progress through them. Each time you complete a section, you get a bit closer to the truth behind the Abyss of Time and also get to watch a flashback cutscene for one of the SEES members.
All Abyss of Time Floors and Door in Episode Aigis
With all of that preamble out of the way, I’ve listed every door and floor in the Abyss of Time in Episode Aigis down below, including the boss floors:
- Malebolge: 1-12
- Boss floors: 9
- Cocyta: 1-15
- Boss floors: 9
- Caina: 1-20
- Boss floors: B7, B14
- Antenora: 1-25
- Boss floors: B10, B20
- Ptolomea: 1-25
- Boss floors: B8, B17
- Judecca: 1-25
- Boss floors: B8, B17
- Empyrean: 1-26
- Boss floors: B9, B19, B26
One final thing to note is that even after you’ve cleared the Abyss of Time and all its floors, there are still a few boss fights you’ll need to take care of outside of that. Empyrean B26 does not mark the end of the game, so make your preparations accordingly.
And those are all of the floors and doors in the Abyss of Time in Episode Aigis. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.
Published: Sep 10, 2024 12:11 am