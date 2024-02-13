Elizabeth will give you a total of 10 Fusion Series requests in Persona 3 Reload. Some of them are easy, others require a bit of finagling, but that’s where we come in. Here’s how to fuse Titania with Matarukaja in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Titania with Matarukaja Fusion Recipe

Starting from 9/10 onwards, you’ll be able to accept request 62 from Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload. Titled Fusion Series #4: Lovers, Titania, this request requires you to show her a Titania with the Matarukaja skill.

The best way to do this is to fuse a Persona with Matarukaja, then use it to fuse Titania and pass the skill on. Here are the steps to follow:

Get Orthrus by fusing Shiisaa and Legion. Or, you could also just get Orthrus from Shuffle Time in Tartarus. Level Orthrus up to 32 to get it to learn Matarukaja. Fuse Orthrus with Incubus to get Ganga, and make sure to pass on Matarukaja in the fusion process. Fuse Ganga with Thoth to get Titania. Similarly, make sure to pass on Matarukaja as well.

Alternatively, if you already have Black Frost from the Special Fusion series, you can fuse it with Dominion to get Titania with Matarukaja. This is a more expensive method of completing the quest, though, as Black Frost is a pricey recipe, and it just seems like a waste to summon it from the compendium as fusion fodder.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

It’s also worth noting that if you already have Titania, but you’re missing the skill, you can also farm Skill Cards from Shuffle Time until you get a Matarukaja card. Use the card on her to give her the skill, and that’ll work as well.

Regardless of which method you choose, simply speak with Elizabeth again to claim your reward.

Request 62 Rewards

For your efforts, Elizabeth will give you the Male Uniform (Summer) outfit. This is a cosmetic reward that has no bearing on gameplay or combat, and is simply there for aesthetic purposes. You can skip this request entirely if you don’t care about costumes, though I suspect completionists will certainly want this if they’re looking to 100% the game.

And that’s how you can get a Titania with Matarukaja in Persona 3 Reload. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.