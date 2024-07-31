How to Get All Materials to Unlock Ultimate Valby in The First Descendant

Valby loyalists have been rewarded in The First Descendant, as she is our latest Ultimate Descendant. You can get your hands on her now if you are willing to put in the work.

How to Get Ultimate Valby in The First Descendant

As always, there are two ways to get your Ultimates. You can farm them up or part with the cash for Caliber to pay for them. You can find both 3000 Caliber and 5000 Caliber bundles for Ultimate Valby in the shop. The second option is absolutely the fastest way to do it, but it is something of a bypass for the main game activity itself, which is grinding an assortment of farms until you question the very nature of existence itself.

Notes on Amorphous Materials for New Players

To get things like blueprints for the Descendants and Ultimate weapons, including Ultimate Valby, you’ll need to find the right Amorphous Material and then open it using a Reconstructed Device that can be found after their linked boss fights or Void Fusion Reactors.

Remember, you will need to open the Amorphous Material for a CHANCE for the blueprint to drop, so you will likely need to farm multiple Materials for each part, then open them by grinding the boss fights. Also, one last thing: this is NOT a farm for new players because a lot of this stuff is stuck behind Hard content. I would suggest you spend the time trying to farm Enzo instead.

All Ultimate Valby Amorphous Materials

Now, for the Ultimate versions of the Descendants, it’s frankly more respectful of your time to grind up through hard mode and take advantage of improved drop rates than grind away on the easier content.

This can be incredibly impactful. Many of the Materials you need for Ultimates hover around the 3% to 20% drop chance, which means, usually, 9 runs to hit a 99% probability of getting it at a 20% chance, or hundreds of runs at a 3% chance. The time you can save here is substantial by going for the 100% drop chance Materials, so that is what I have focused on in this list.

We want to save as much time as we can when Material farming because we know we will need to invest it into the farming for the actual Blueprint drop itself.

Blueprint Source and Linked Void Intercept Ultimate Valby Enhance Cells Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern 044-Mutant AA : – has a 100% drop chance from the Old Mystery mission in the Starfall Road area of Hagios.

Opened at the Swamp Walker Void Intercept boss fight. Ultimate Valby Stabilizer Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern 044-Mutant AA: – has a 100% drop chance from the Old Mystery mission in the Starfall Road area of Hagios.

Opened at the Swamp Walker Void Intercept boss fight. Ultimate Valby Spiral Catalyst Blueprint Amorphous Material Pattern 030-Mutant AA:– has a 100% drop chance from the Caligo Ossuary mission in the Mining Site area of Agna Desert.

Opened at the Devourer Void Intercept boss fight. Ultimate Valby Code Amorphous Material Pattern 023-Mutant AA: – has a 25% drop chance from Vulgus Strategic Outpost in the Corrupted Zone area of Hagios (Hard).

Opened at the Void Fusion Reactor in Hagios Corrupted Zone (Hard).

Once you have all the blueprints for Ultimate Valby, you need to make the parts using the following resources:

Ultimat Valby Part Resourcs Required for Research Ultimate Valby Enhanced Cells 949 Repton

538 Compound Coating Material

75 Conductive Metallic Foil

Ultimate Valby Enhance Cells Blueprint Ultimate Valby Stabilizer 969 Silicon

682 Hellion

166 Heast Plasma Battery

Ultimate Valby Stabilizer Blueprint Ultimate Valby Spiral Catalyst 554 Monad Shard

652 Semi-permanent Plasma

242 Marcomolecule Biogel

Ultimate Valby Spiral Catalyst Blueprint Ultimate Valby Code No construction is required.

For farming all the above resources, you can find some details on where to go below. I’d strongly suggest just farming all these over the natural course of play, so you never need to dedicate time to it when a new Descendant you want drops. When you see the resources out in the world, just grab them, as they all add up very quickly, and soon, you will have a great stockpile of them.

Resource Best Farming Source Repton Obtained by destroying Resource Boxes or opening Munitions Boxes in Kingston. Use your scanner to find them, as they will be marked by white chevrons on the screen. Compound Coating Material Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Echo Swamp. Conductive Metallic Foil Is obtained from Encrypted Vaults in Echo Swamp. Silicon Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Echo Swamp. Hellion Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Fortress. Heat Plasma Battery Farmed from mission monsters in:

The Haven (The Corrupted Zone)

Old Mystery (Starfall Road) Monad Shard It is obtained by destroying Resource Boxes or opening Munitions Boxes in Kingston. Semi-permanent Plasma Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Vespers. Macromolecule Biogel Gotten from the mission monsters in the following missions:

Muskeg Swamp: Vulgus Strategic Outpost

Derelict Covert: Vulgus Strategic Outpost

Once you have all the resources, make your way to Anais in Albion, where you can research all the individual components. Each one will take eighteen hours to complete, but you can have them all building at the same time. The research for each part will also cost 450,000 Gold.

Return to Anais after eight hours, collect all the parts, and then load up the research request for Ultimate Valby for a cool 900,000 Gold. This will take another thirty-six hours to complete, and when it is over, you can head back and collect and unlock Ultimate Valby in The First Descendant.

It’s a long grind but arguably worth it if you haven’t already invested a lot in standard Valby. She is quite strong in the farming meta right now, right up there with Bunny, so there is no reason not to invest the time in her.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam

