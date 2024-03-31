How to Get and Use Dragon’s Gaze in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is known for being tough, from its frustrating save system to high enemy density. Wakestones, however, are rare items that come to your rescue, allowing you to revive after an accidental fall, Ogre fight, or other untimely death. To obtain as many Wakestones as possible, you’ll need to know how to get and use Dragon’s Gaze, so here’s what you need to do.

How to Get Dragon’s Gaze in Dragon’s Dogma 2

There are multiple ways to obtain the Dragon’s Gaze item. Luckily, two methods are available early in the game once you reach Vernworth.

Loot the Chest in Vernworth Castle

If you’re looking for the quickest way to get Dragon’s Gaze, this took me less than five minutes. First, head to Vernworth Castle during the day. While this can be accomplished at night, you don’t need to run the risk of guards attacking you.

Go to the palace’s second floor and find the staircase leading to the Vernworth Watchtower, which is down the hall from the Castle Offices. Go up the spiralling wooden stairs, jumping each time you come to a gap. You’ll see several chests as you head up the tower. Go ahead and loot them if your pack isn’t too heavy, but the one you want is at the top. The chest holding Dragon’s Gaze is on the fourth floor. It looks distinct from the others with a black and gold design. Open it to retrieve the item.

Complete the Nameless Village Quest

Alternatively, Dragon’s Gaze can also be obtained at the end of the Nameless Village questline. This takes much longer, requiring you to investigate the village for evidence against the false Sovran and fight enemies as you venture to and from the area. However, completing Nameless Village does mean Captain Brant rewards you with Dragon’s Gaze alongside gold and EXP, so it’s definitely worth the effort.

How to Use Dragon’s Gaze in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Now that Dragon’s Gaze is in your inventory, all you need to do is select it and choose “Use.” This allows Wakestone shards to appear on your map as red icons, though the number and location of shards will change over time. Thankfully, you don’t need to keep Dragon’s Gaze in your inventory for it to work. I found that the icons still display when it’s added to your storage at an inn.

Sometimes, I wonder if these additional markers are a gift or a curse, though. Once you know a shard is in the area, it’s honestly hard not to drop everything and search for it. This is because each time you collect three Wakestone shards, you can combine them to form a useable Wakestone, allowing you to revive the Arisen or even fallen NPCs. So they’re definitely worth looting. For instance, if you happen to fall victim to a Dragonsplague massacre, you can at least undo some of the results.

That’s how to get and use Dragon’s Gaze in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

