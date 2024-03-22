How To Get Broccoli Seeds in Stardew Valley 1.6

Getting new seeds in the Stardew Valley 1.6 Update isn’t an easy task. Four new seed types, including Broccoli, are now available, but the bags have to be unearthed instead of purchased from Pierre.

Recommended Videos

Recent updates for Stardew Valley have focused on adding complicated content to the game, including additional areas, post-game material, new crafting recipes, and rare items that require good effort to obtain. The 1.6 seed options embrace this challenge, requiring players to swing their hoe to get the seeds.

How To Find Broccoli Seeds in Stardew Valley

Screenshot via Escapist

To get Broccoli seeds in Stardew Valley, players will need to find the strange patches of grass pictured above and hit them with the hoe. This drops between 1-3 bags of Broccoli seeds. The quality of the player’s hoe does not affect the quantity of quality of the seeds found from these clumps. Regular worm clumps will never drop Broccoli seeds.

They can also be obtained via fishing treasure chests from Summer 21 through Fall 20. Broccoli seeds will never appear in shops, so it is recommended to hold onto the seeds until the Greenhouse is unlocked or after the player obtains a seed maker.

What Season Will Broccoli Seeds Drop From Wild Grass Clumps?

Broccoli is a Fall crop in Stardew Valley, and is primarily found in the Fall season. It takes 8 days to mature and will continue to make Broccoli through the season from one plant. This is different from Carrots, which can only be harvested once.

Related: How To Get the Sonar Bobber in Stardew Valley

How To Get More Broccoli Seeds in Stardew Valley

Once players have started growing Brocolli, we recommend the “hold for the year” method when trying to amass seeds for the next growing season. This means holding the majority of Brocolli crops and tossing them into the Seed Maker, which will ensure players have plenty of seeds. This is especially helpful with crops like Broccoli, Carrots, Ancient Fruit, or any other limited-opportunity seeds in the game.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.