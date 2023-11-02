How to Get Early Access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (CoD: MW3) won’t have its full release until later in November, but thanks to early access, you can get into the game sooner rather than later, so here’s what you need to know about how to play the title early.

How to Get Early Access to CoD: MW3

The upcoming remake will pick up where last year’s Modern Warfare 2 left off, and players can continue the action-packed storyline well before the full experience is released. For fans eager to witness the next chapter of the Modern Warfare storyline, pre-ordering the digital edition of the game will allow players to access the campaign ahead of the November 10 release date. In fact, you can preload the Campaign mode as early as November 2. This was also the case for Modern Warfare 2, and it seems Activision is keen on players spending time with the characters and story before diving into the highly-anticipated Multiplayer and Zombies modes.

Unfortunately, if you missed out on the open beta in October, you’ll have to wait until the official release date to access the entirety of what Modern Warfare 3 has to offer. That includes the Multiplayer, Zombies, and Co-Op modes, which are not directly associated with the campaign. That will all remain locked until the game’s official release date and the end of early access.

When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Early Access Ends

Early access to MW3 will end, naturally, when the game officially releases, which is also your last chance to snag any pre-order bonuses. For console players, full access to MW3 begins to roll out starting Nov. 9 at 3AM PT and until 10PM PT (depending on the region). Those on PC will be able to play the game starting on Nov. 9 at 9PM PT via both Battle.net and Steam. Rest assured, the entire game will be available for everyone by Nov. 10 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

And that’s when you can get early access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, as well as the official release date and time. If you’re interested in seeing what the game has to offer, check out the latest details regarding the classic maps and multiplayer modes that are returning to MW3.