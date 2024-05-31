Blizzard Sorcerers within Diablo 4 have a new Unique item in the form of the Fractured Winterclass amulet. To help you complete your ice-based build for Loot Reborn, this guide will outline exactly how you can get the item.

Diablo 4: How to Get the Fractured Winterglass Unique

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Defeat Lord Zir for the best chance of earning the Fractured Winterglass Unique as loot. All of the Unique items in the game can be target-farmed by summoning bosses. Each end-game boss will have their own list of items that have a chance to drop with each kill. That means you won’t get the Winterglass amulet with every summon. However, there is a very high chance you will find one after running a handful of kills against Lord Zir.

Aside from target farming for Fractured Winterglass, there are tons of other ways to earn a Unique. In World Tier 3 and World Tier 4, nearly any activity has a chance to provide rare gear. Opening chests, killing monsters, and completing events will all give you a chance for Unique items. But if you want the highest amount of luck, I recommend farming Helltides. Accursed Rituals and Tortured Gifts will provide you with plenty of opportunities for a rare drop.

For some guaranteed Unique items, you can also complete the Gauntlet for the week or claim rewards from the Iron Wolves board. Both of these methods will net you some guaranteed Unique caches. However, the Fractured Winterglass isn’t guaranteed as a reward. Lord Zir is still the only way to fast-track the amulet unless you trade with another player. Accursed Rituals are even better for this reason because they provide Exquisite Blood. You’ll need plenty of it if you hope to farm Zir in his lair.

And that’s how to get Fractured Winterglass in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

