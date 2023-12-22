Once you’ve moved past building with Wood and Granite, you’ll be ready to acquire some rarer resources in LEGO Fortnite. Here’s how to get Frostpine in LEGO Fortnite and what to use it for.

How to Get Frostpine in LEGO Fortnite

This may not be a surprise, but Frostpine can only be found in the Frostlands biome. So, you better be ready to brave the cold if you intend to get some. The ideal way to survive in the freezing temperatures is to have plenty of Spicy Peppers and a few Spicy Burgers. Eating those will give you plenty of time to wander the Frostlands in search of resources.

However, before you even head out, it’s vital that you have an Epic Forest Axe, as you won’t be able to cut down the trees in the Frostlands without one. That will require upgrading your Crafting Bench and getting some Copper Bars and Knotroot Rods, but if you’ve progressed this far, a task like that should be child’s play.

With some food in your belly and an Axe in hand, you’re ready to head to the Frostlands and look for pine trees with dark leaves. You’ll be able to hit those with your Axe and walk away with plenty of Frostpine in your inventory.

What to Use Frostpine for in LEGO Fortnite

You won’t find as many uses for regular Frostpine as you will Wood, so it’s important to turn most of your Frostpine into Frostpine Rods by placing them in the Lumber Mill. Once that’s done, you’ll find that Frostpine Rods have a pretty important use, being a key ingredient for crafting an Epic Pickaxe.

