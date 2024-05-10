Screenshot captured by The Escapist
How to Get Iron in Hades 2

Published: May 10, 2024 12:38 am

Battling your way down to the Underworld is just the start, there are plenty of other materials to be found on the Surface of Hades 2 as well. Here’s how to get Iron in Hades 2.

Hades 2 Iron Location

Iron can be found on the Surface in Hades 2. Specifically, you’ll want to look out for the gray cannonball nodes found in the Rift of Thessaly, which is the ship-themed second biome of the Surface. You’ll also need to have the Crescent Pick in order to mine it, which you should already have as it’s the first tool you’ll unlock.

If you’re still working your way to Chronos, you can bookmark this article for now because you’ll need to beat him in order to activate an Incantation that lets Melinoe breathe on the surface. If you’ve already gotten there, though, then you’re pretty much set!

While in the Rift of Thessaly, the tricky part about finding Iron here is that it seems to spawn very rarely, especially when compared to other resources like Bronze and Driftwood. Once you find a stack of cannonballs, interact with it to have Melinoe mine it with the Crescent Pick.

What Iron Is Used For

a screenshot of the aspect of medea for the argent skull in hades 2

Now that you’ve gathered some Iron for yourself in Hades 2, let’s go over their uses:

  • Used to reach Crescent Pick Rank II
  • Used to unlock the Aspect of Medea for the Argent Skull weapon
  • Use to activate the Greater Favor of Gaia Incantation
  • Used to activate the Sandy Lifespring Incantation

All of these are pretty damn handy, and I’d recommend going for the Crescent Pick upgrade first, as it’ll allow you to mine Iron even more efficiently. This should make it easier to unlock the Weapon Aspect and the Incantations going forward.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting Iron in Hades 2.

Hades II
