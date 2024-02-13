Every now and then, Elizabeth will task you with bringing her a weapon in exchange for a valuable reward. The good news is that the weapons are usually a little easier to find. Here’s how to get Juzumaru in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Juzumaru Location

Request 7, titled Bring Me a Juzumaru, will become available in Persona 3 Reload pretty early on. The Juzumaru weapon itself is located on floor 36 of the Arqa block, which becomes available to you once you’ve cleared the second full moon event.

On floor 36, you’ll face off against the Double Dice mini-boss. While Double Dice itself isn’t all that tough, it also doesn’t have any weaknesses, which means you need to just wear it down slowly with your attacks. It’s not a particularly tough battle, but just make sure you’re healing up. It’s a battle of patience, so just keep at it and you’ll eventually wear it down.

After beating Double Dice, you’ll find two locked chests in the area behind it. One of the chests requires you to hand over three Twilight Fragments to open, and you’ll find the Juzumaru itself inside.

Persona 3 Reload Request 7 Rewards

Once you have the Juzumaru, talk to Elizabeth, and she’ll hand over a Makouha skill card. This is an ability that allows you to inflict Light damage on all foes.

In addition to that, you also get to keep the weapon itself, and it comes with the following stats:

Attack: 107

Accuracy: 95

Critical Rate Up

It’s a pretty good weapon for Junpei and will likely outclass whatever you have at that point in time. Just make sure not to put off this quest for too long, or the weapon will become useless to you.

And that’s how to get the Juzumaru in Persona 3 Reload.