Mirrormoor Incursion in ESO Gold Road.
How to Get Luminous Ink in ESO (Elder Scrolls Online)

The ink is never dry.
Published: Jun 5, 2024 01:08 am

The Scribing system in The Elder Scrolls Online is fueled by Luminous Ink from the Gold Road expansion. This guide will help you start collecting as much ink as possible in ESO so you can start spell crafting.

ESO: How to Get Luminous Ink

Complete The Wing of the Indrik quest in the Scholarium to start earning Luminous Ink from fallen enemies. The Wing of the Indrik quest can’t be picked up until you finish the Second Era of the Scribing quest. You can find the Second Era quest at the front gates of Skingrad in the West Weald zone of ESO. Of course, that also means you need to have access to the Gold Road expansion if you want to start collecting the ink needed to get Scribing done.

  • Complete The Wing of The Indrik quest.
  • Kill enemies in the West Weald.
  • Complete The Wing of the Netch quest.
  • Harvest crafting nodes.

Once you complete The Second Era of Scribing, you can pick up The Wing of the Indrik in the Scholarium. The Crow will give you the quest that has you searching for wards all across Auridon. Eventually, the wards lead you to the Indrik within the west wing and he has more trials for you to complete. Some of those trials include taking down a Dolmen in Auridon and eventually helping to free a young Indrik.

After completing The Wing of the Indrik quest, you can get Luminous Ink as a rare drop by killing enemies. The best way to earn the ink is to farm the Mirrormoor Incursions around the West Weald. These are the world events that appear in various forms across each chapter within the game. You can usually find at least one of the four active in the West Weald, so it’s easy to farm when you have the time. And for some extra ink, you can complete the Wing of the Netch quest as a bonus.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

