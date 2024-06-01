Gold Road Ithelia in ESO.
Image via Zenimax Online Studios.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

The Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road Release Time and Dates (ESO)

The road to Scribing.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: Jun 1, 2024 04:44 pm

After 10 years with The Elder Scrolls Online, everything has led to the Gold Road expansion and Scribing. This ESO guide will cover the exact release date for each platform and what time you can expect to play.

Recommended Videos

ESO Gold Road Release Date and Time

The West Weald in ESO.
Image via Zenimax Online Studios.

Gold Road will be released on PC after 4 AM ET on June 3, 2024. PC platforms such as Steam or the standard ESO launcher will have access to the expansion two weeks before consoles. However, the release won’t happen at midnight. Updates and maintenance always take place around 4 AM ET on PC. So maintenance for Gold Road will start at 4 AM, but players should expect to jump in around 7 AM ET instead. Once the update maintenance is complete, everyone on PC can get started in the West Weald, regardless of the launcher used.

The time in which you can play a new Chapter always varies a bit. Implementing a whole new zone and systems like Scribing on the live server won’t be instant. I highly recommend keeping an eye on social media instead of waiting around on the morning of June 3.

Related: All Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) Expansions & DLC in Order

As for ESO console players, the Gold Road release date is June 18, 2024. Xbox and PlayStation platforms will have the same launch day a full two weeks after PC gets theirs. Maintenance for the chapter could be different for the console release but expect the same kind of morning delay. The two-week delay for consoles is par for the course so don’t worry about the timing.

And that’s all you need to know about the Gold Road release for ESO. Get yourself ready for the West Weald and the Scribing feature that players have been asking for since the beginning.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Post Tag:
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Bash Barbarian Build in Diablo 4 Season 4
Bash Barbarian build in Diablo 4.
Bash Barbarian build in Diablo 4.
Bash Barbarian build in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Bash Barbarian Build in Diablo 4 Season 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Where to Find Duriel in Diablo 4
Duriel fight in Diablo 4.
Duriel fight in Diablo 4.
Duriel fight in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Find Duriel in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 1, 2024
Read Article How to Get Exquisite Blood in Diablo 4
Hellborne in Diablo 4.
Hellborne in Diablo 4.
Hellborne in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Exquisite Blood in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Bash Barbarian Build in Diablo 4 Season 4
Bash Barbarian build in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Bash Barbarian Build in Diablo 4 Season 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Where to Find Duriel in Diablo 4
Duriel fight in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Find Duriel in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 1, 2024
Read Article How to Get Exquisite Blood in Diablo 4
Hellborne in Diablo 4.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Exquisite Blood in Diablo 4
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 1, 2024
Author
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.