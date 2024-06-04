All Mythic Items in ESO Gold Road

Each Chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) brings some new Mythic items to the game, and Gold Road continues the tradition. To help you on your adventure for better gear, this guide will cover all the Mythics you can excavate in the West Weald.

ESO: All Mythic Items in the Gold Road Chapter

There are three Mythic items in the Gold Road Chapter: The Shadow Queen’s Cowl, the Rourken Steamguards, and the Saint and the Seducer necklace. Each of these can be earned by collecting Antiquities around the West Weald. Most Mythics in ESO require five Antiquity fragments before you can excavate the final reward. Before you start grinding to get the new gear, it helps to know what you’re looking for.

The Shadow Queen’s Cowl (Light Armor Head) – While crouched, you can see Witnesses and Guards through walls. Successfully pickpocketing a Witness or Guard applies Distracted to them for 10 seconds, stunning your target. Decrease your detection radius in stealth by 30 meters against Distracted targets.

– While crouched, you can see Witnesses and Guards through walls. Successfully pickpocketing a Witness or Guard applies Distracted to them for 10 seconds, stunning your target. Decrease your detection radius in stealth by 30 meters against Distracted targets. The Saint and the Seducer (Necklace) – While in combat, you gain one of five random major buffs, which changes every 10 seconds. Enemies within 12 meters of you gain one of five minor debuffs depending on which buff you have. The buffs and debuffs rotation includes: Major Resolve and Minor Breach Major Force and Minor Brittle Major Courage and Minor Cowardice Major Berserk and Minor Maim Major Evasion and Minor Vulnerability

– While in combat, you gain one of five random major buffs, which changes every 10 seconds. Enemies within 12 meters of you gain one of five minor debuffs depending on which buff you have. The buffs and debuffs rotation includes: Rourken Steamguards (Heavy Armor Hands) – Activating block while in combat grants you Steam Guardian for 0.5 seconds, reducing your damage taken by 99%. This effect can occur once every 10 seconds. Blocking an attack while Steam Guardian is active reduces its cooldown by 5 seconds.

All of these items will be part of the Antiquities system, which was introduced with the Summerset Isle Chapter. Blackwood took it a step further and brought Mythic items to ESO as a whole. So, if you want to grab these powerful items, you need to have your excavation and scrying leveled up near the maximum. And remember, only one of the Mythics can be used at a time. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make some powerful combinations with Scribing available now as well.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

