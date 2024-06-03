How to Unlock Scribing in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)

Spell Crafting is a system that has been requested in The Elder Scrolls Online since it came out, and Scribing finally brought it to life. This ESO guide will cover how to unlock the new system and what it does in Gold Road.

ESO: How to Unlock Scribing

Complete The Second Era of Scribing quest in the Gold Road Chapter to unlock Scribing. The Second Era of Scribing can be picked up from a note at the Skingrad gate in the West Weald. When you start the Gold Road Chapter, the first Wayshrine will lead you to the north gate, so it’s hard to miss. The note itself is from the Mages Guild and will get you started on the new system. But you certainly need to own the Gold Road expansion before attempting to get started.

Once you begin the quest to unlock Scribing, you will be led to The Scholarium with Votary Nahlia. She is part of the Order of the Lamp and will assist you in the process. Your goal is to stabilize all the magic and then reach the inside of The Scholarium. With access to the main room, you just need to find a new crystal, and you can gain access to the Scribing Altar. A crow will also appear to help, so the steps are easy to follow.

How to Scribe in ESO:

Enter the West Weald Zone.

Complete “The Second Era of Scribing” quest from Skingrad.

Access the Scribing Altar in The Scholarium.

After you replace the crystal on the altar, you will officially unblock Scribing in ESO. However, that’s just the start of your journey with the system. Unlocking more Scripts and Grimoires will become your main goal. Completing all the trials for the wings in the Scholarium will provide you with all the necessary materials for Scribing. Which ones you take on first is up to you and your adventure.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

