How to Get Grimoires in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)

The Scribing System lets you customize numerous skills, but the base of all that changes is the Grimoires in The Elder Scrolls Online. My ESO guide will outline how to start collecting the books within the Gold Road chapter.

ESO: How to Get Grimoires

Complete the Wing of the Indrik quest to get Grimoires from Chronicler Firandil with Gold. Each Grimoire will cost about 50,000 Gold, most of which will be available to purchase. However, you need to continue progressing with each wing to access all the books. Until then, Chronicler Firandil offers a decent selection of Grimoires that allow you to start customizing base skills on the Scribing Altar.

Unlock Scribing in the Scholarium.

Complete the Wing of the Indrik Quest.

Find Chronicler Firandil in the Scholarium East Wing.

Purchase Grimoires for 50,000 Gold.

Once the Scholarium is unlocked in the Gold Road chapter, the Wing of the Indrik quest is the first quest you will receive for The Crow. There are numerous steps to the quest, including dispelling wards around Auridon and helping out a diving Indrik within the wing. Even the Indrik has a couple of trials to complete within Auridon. After you complete all your tasks, you can head back to the East Wing of the Scholarium. There, you will find Chronicler Firandil setting up shop.

Until you reach this point, most of the scribing system will be off-limits. Completing The Second Era of Scribing quest barely opens up the Altar. Meeting the Chronicler for the first time will give you access to all his Grimoires, and you will get Scripts to use as a quest reward. You will also gain the ability to find Lumonius Ink as a reward for killing enemies in the West Weald. So make sure you help the Indrik immediately if you want full access to Scribing.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

