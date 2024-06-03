The Scholarium in ESO.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Grimoires in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)

A new set of skills.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: Jun 3, 2024 05:07 pm

The Scribing System lets you customize numerous skills, but the base of all that changes is the Grimoires in The Elder Scrolls Online. My ESO guide will outline how to start collecting the books within the Gold Road chapter.

Recommended Videos

ESO: How to Get Grimoires

Chronicler Firandil in ESO.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Complete the Wing of the Indrik quest to get Grimoires from Chronicler Firandil with Gold. Each Grimoire will cost about 50,000 Gold, most of which will be available to purchase. However, you need to continue progressing with each wing to access all the books. Until then, Chronicler Firandil offers a decent selection of Grimoires that allow you to start customizing base skills on the Scribing Altar.

  • Unlock Scribing in the Scholarium.
  • Complete the Wing of the Indrik Quest.
  • Find Chronicler Firandil in the Scholarium East Wing.
  • Purchase Grimoires for 50,000 Gold.

Once the Scholarium is unlocked in the Gold Road chapter, the Wing of the Indrik quest is the first quest you will receive for The Crow. There are numerous steps to the quest, including dispelling wards around Auridon and helping out a diving Indrik within the wing. Even the Indrik has a couple of trials to complete within Auridon. After you complete all your tasks, you can head back to the East Wing of the Scholarium. There, you will find Chronicler Firandil setting up shop.

Related: How to Get to Apocrypha in Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)

Until you reach this point, most of the scribing system will be off-limits. Completing The Second Era of Scribing quest barely opens up the Altar. Meeting the Chronicler for the first time will give you access to all his Grimoires, and you will get Scripts to use as a quest reward. You will also gain the ability to find Lumonius Ink as a reward for killing enemies in the West Weald. So make sure you help the Indrik immediately if you want full access to Scribing.

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Post Tag:
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Unlock Scribing in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)
Scribing in ESO
Scribing in ESO
Scribing in ESO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock Scribing in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 3, 2024
Read Article All Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Locations in Elden Ring
elden ring ancient dragon smithing stone
elden ring ancient dragon smithing stone
elden ring ancient dragon smithing stone
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Locations in Elden Ring
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Best Shadow Raikou Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
pokemon go raikou
pokemon go raikou
pokemon go raikou
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Shadow Raikou Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Jun 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Unlock Scribing in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)
Scribing in ESO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Unlock Scribing in ESO (The Elder Scrolls Online)
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Jun 3, 2024
Read Article All Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Locations in Elden Ring
elden ring ancient dragon smithing stone
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone Locations in Elden Ring
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Jun 3, 2024
Read Article Best Shadow Raikou Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
pokemon go raikou
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Shadow Raikou Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Jun 3, 2024
Author
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.