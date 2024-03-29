Category:
How to Get & Make Cord in LEGO Fortnite

Villagers running in LEGO Fortnite.

Some resources are a lot harder to come by than others in LEGO Fortnite. Thankfully, guides exist, and you don’t have to run around looking for an item without having any idea where to find it. Here’s how to get and make Cord in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Get & Make Cord in LEGO Fortnite

The recipe for Cord in LEGO Fortnite. This image is part of an article about how to get and make Cord in LEGO Fortnite.

If you’ve been playing LEGO Fortnite since the beginning, you may have a few pieces of Cord in the various Chests in your Village. That’s because, while exploring the world, you can come across Chests that contain the resource. The only problem is that you won’t come across a lot of it, and with it being a vital ingredient in some complicated recipes, you’ll need a decent amount.

Fortunately, there is a way to make Cord, and it’s not all that complicated. You’ll need a Spinning Wheel, which is made up of eight Planks, five Wolf Claws, five Wood, and five Wooden Rods, but if you’re trying to make items that require Cord, you no doubt already have one to use.

With a Spinning Wheel ready to go, you’re finally ready to make Cord. The recipe calls for five Vines, and they can be acquired by taking out some bushes. Depending on where you set up your Village, there should be a good amount of Bushes nearby.

Recipes That Use Cord in LEGO Fortnite

With Cord now in your inventory, it’s time to use it to make other items. Cord can be used to make the Common Recurve Crossbow, the Grappler, and the Knight Shield. Cord can also be turned into Drawstring, which has all sorts of uses in the popular mode.

And that’s how to get and make Cord in LEGO Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

LEGO Fortnite
