There aren’t many long-term collectibles in Monopoly GO, but shields are one of the most important. While the basic orange option from the start of the game gets the job done, there are much better shields waiting to be obtained while playing the game.

What Does A Shield Do in Monopoly GO?

A shield protects Monopoly GO players from getting hit when they are targeted by a Shutdown. These attacks are done by other players who have landed on a Railroad tile, and it can set the progress on landmarks back when a bunch of repairs have to be done.

How To Get More Shields In Monopoly GO

The easiest way to get new shields in Monopoly GO is by playing through featured minigames. Shields can be offered as milestone rewards in Partners and Treasures events. They are also found in the sticker collection rewards for active album challenges.

To obtain them, players will need to reach and complete the milestone level they are tied to. Afterward, they will be permanently available to use in the shield vault.

How To Change Shields In Monopoly GO

To change your shield in Monopoly GO, follow the steps below:

Tap on the active token on your board

Select the shield icon on the bottom three buttons of the collectibles vault

Tap the shield you would like to use

Select equip

Now the desired shield will be active, and appear on the board and in Shutdowns. Players looking to earn more shields will need to gather up dice rolls to participate in the active minigames and sticker albums. To do that, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the most recent free codes active in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

