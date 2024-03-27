Players looking for an enchanted or haunted esthetic for their Stardew Valley homestead may want to try growing Mossy Seeds, as they produce the twisted trees found during Green Rain events in the Summer.

Recommended Videos

Tree varieties are surprisingly limited in Stardew Valley. While a handful of fruit trees compliment the Oak, Maple, and Pine, fans wanting a more vibrant selection of leafy vegetation have had to turn to cosmetic mods to make farmsteads more unique. However, following the 1.6 Update, Mossy Seeds, Green Rain, and Mystic Trees all add a magical element to any map.

What Are Mossy Seeds in Stardew Valley

Screenshot via Escapist

Mossy Seeds are rare drops that allow players to grow the distorted trees found during Green Rain. When planted, players can have the strange, twisted trees as part of their everyday farm design, instead of just the one random day in summer when the Green Rain soaks the Valley.

How To Get Mossy Seeds in Stardew Valley

At this time, it has been confirmed that Mossy Seeds are dropped by cutting down the strange mossy trees that grow during Green Rain. It is also possible these seeds will populate in Golden Treasure found when fishing or digging up Artifact Spots after completing the needed skill Masteries. The seeds will grow in any part of the farm during any season but won’t produce anything special. They are primarily a cosmetic addition to a farm layout.

They can also rarely drop from regular Maple and Oak trees, specifically when they have lost their leaves, but have moss on their trunks.

Related: Stardew Valley’s Mayor Lewis Has a Secret Naughty Room

Should You Sell Mossy Seeds in Stardew Valley?

Unfortunately, Mossy Seeds are not a lucrative way to earn money. Despite their rarity, they only sell for 100 Gold. Because of this, it is better to hold onto them for design projects and use them to decorate the farmstead.

Do Fiddlehead Fern Stalks Grow From Mossy Seeds in Stardew Valley

No, Fiddlehead Fern stalks won’t grow from Mossy Seeds. These only populate during Green Rain, and can’t be cultivated in any other way at this time.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more