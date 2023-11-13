Wondering how to get the Artifact of Command in Risk of Rain Returns? Given how powerful this special item has been in the series, that’s no surprise. This artifact, like so many of the game’s secrets, is very easy to miss, but we’ve got everything you need to know about the Artifact of Command right here.

Out of all of the artifacts, none is quite as game-changing as the Artifact of Command. This incredible item allows you to choose whatever item you want from the drop pool, not only removing a substantial amount of RNG in every single run, but also allowing you to perfect craft whatever build you want to best suit your character or desired playthrough. So, now you know why you want to know how to get the Artifact of Command in Risk of Rain Returns, so let’s actually gain that knowledge.

Related: How to Unlock & Beat Acrid in Risk of Rain Returns

How to Get the Artifact of Command in Risk of Rain Returns

As is the case with a lot of unlocks, we recommend grabbing this on the lowest difficulty. Once you’ve unlocked the Artifact of Command you can create a perfect build and crush any difficulty with relative ease, but for now, start it on the lowest difficulty, and then you’ll need to play through the game until you hit the Hive Cluster level, which can appear as the fourth level.

This level is filled with generally gross stuff and pink goop all over the place, but also has a lot of gooey tendrils you can climb up all over the place. To unlock the Artifact of Command in Risk of Rain Returns, you’ll want to head to the top-right part of the level. This is a lot easier if you’ve got an extra jump or two, or you’re playing a character with good mobility like the Loader or Pilot, but anyone can make it up there.

Assuming you’ve rolled the correct version of this level, you should see tendrils that blink in and out of existence to your right. The good news is that they’re still climbable even if you can’t see them, so you’re going to need to Tarzan your way to the right of these all the way until you grab the item on the other side, which is the Artifact of Command.

Once you’ve unlocked it, all you need to do is activate it before a run and you’ll be able to create the most powerful Risk of Rain Returns survivor you’ve ever seen.