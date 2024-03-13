Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a lot of different gear and accessories you can experiment with while putting your party setup together. Some are just straight up more powerful than others. Here’s how to get the Champion Belt in FF7 Rebirth.

FF7 Rebirth Champion Belt Location

To get the Champion Belt in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll first need to progress through the main story until chapter 7 in Costa Del Sol. From here, complete the Rendezvous and Bodybuilders in a Bind side quests to unlock the Crunch-Off mini-game. If you’re able to hit Rank III in Crunch-Off, you’ll be rewarded with the Champion Belt.

Let’s go over the process step by step:

Reach Costa Del Sol in chapter 7 and complete the Rendezvous side quest. Examine the Costa Del Sol noticeboard to accept the side quest titled Bodybuilders in a Bind. Head to the training gym in the southwest area of the Corel region. Defeat the monsters surrounding the gym. Win the Crunch-Off segment to unlock it as a mini-game. Hit Rank III in Crunch-Off.

For the most part, this is a really straightforward side quest. The monsters surrounding the gym should be pretty easy to handle for your level, and the Crunch-Off segment in Bodybuilders in a Bind isn’t too taxing either. All you need to do is press L2, R2, R1, and L1 in rotation, and do it faster than your opponent to get more crunches in.

One final thing to note is that when a button prompt turns yellow, make sure to mash it as quickly as you can. Failing to do so or pressing the wrong button will cause Tifa to recoil, which loses you a few precious seconds.

When a button prompt turns green, hit it with a half-press and end with a full press. To make things more challenging, the prompts onscreen will eventually disappear, forcing you to maintain the rhythm on your own.

How to Get Rank III in Crunch-Off

After completing the side quest, you’ll unlock the Crunch-Off mini-game proper in FF7 Rebirth. Hitting Rank III isn’t too bad, as long as your reflexes are good and you’re able to maintain a fast and steady rhythm of hitting all four buttons in succession. To hit Rank III, you’ll need to get at least 51 crunches in.

Players have reported success by turning off adaptive triggers in the settings, which means that there’s less pressure on the buttons, allowing you to press them faster in succession. I’ve also found that the best time to increase your speed is when your opponent is tapped out or recoiled, as this is a great opportunity for you to get more crunches in.

Finally, no matter what you do, just make sure not to lose the rotation. It’s better to be a bit slower in hitting the buttons than messing up the pattern, as that will lose you more time.

Champion Belt Effects

Your reward for hitting Rank III in Crunch-Off is the Champion Belt itself, which increases your max HP by 10% and your strength by 5%. This is very much an accessory for physical DPS characters, which means that Tifa is the obvious choice for it.

You can also opt to give it to Cloud if he’s your main damage dealer, or even Yuffie, depending on how you’re building her and your party setup.

And that’s how to get the Champion Belt in FF7 Rebirth.