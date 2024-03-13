Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get the Champion Belt in FF7 Rebirth

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 10:13 pm
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a lot of different gear and accessories you can experiment with while putting your party setup together. Some are just straight up more powerful than others. Here’s how to get the Champion Belt in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Champion Belt Location

To get the Champion Belt in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll first need to progress through the main story until chapter 7 in Costa Del Sol. From here, complete the Rendezvous and Bodybuilders in a Bind side quests to unlock the Crunch-Off mini-game. If you’re able to hit Rank III in Crunch-Off, you’ll be rewarded with the Champion Belt.

Let’s go over the process step by step:

  1. Reach Costa Del Sol in chapter 7 and complete the Rendezvous side quest.
  2. Examine the Costa Del Sol noticeboard to accept the side quest titled Bodybuilders in a Bind.
  3. Head to the training gym in the southwest area of the Corel region.
  4. Defeat the monsters surrounding the gym.
  5. Win the Crunch-Off segment to unlock it as a mini-game.
  6. Hit Rank III in Crunch-Off.

For the most part, this is a really straightforward side quest. The monsters surrounding the gym should be pretty easy to handle for your level, and the Crunch-Off segment in Bodybuilders in a Bind isn’t too taxing either. All you need to do is press L2, R2, R1, and L1 in rotation, and do it faster than your opponent to get more crunches in.

ff7 rebirth champion belt location

One final thing to note is that when a button prompt turns yellow, make sure to mash it as quickly as you can. Failing to do so or pressing the wrong button will cause Tifa to recoil, which loses you a few precious seconds.

When a button prompt turns green, hit it with a half-press and end with a full press. To make things more challenging, the prompts onscreen will eventually disappear, forcing you to maintain the rhythm on your own.

How to Get Rank III in Crunch-Off

rank iii in crunch-off in ff7 rebirth

After completing the side quest, you’ll unlock the Crunch-Off mini-game proper in FF7 Rebirth. Hitting Rank III isn’t too bad, as long as your reflexes are good and you’re able to maintain a fast and steady rhythm of hitting all four buttons in succession. To hit Rank III, you’ll need to get at least 51 crunches in.

Players have reported success by turning off adaptive triggers in the settings, which means that there’s less pressure on the buttons, allowing you to press them faster in succession. I’ve also found that the best time to increase your speed is when your opponent is tapped out or recoiled, as this is a great opportunity for you to get more crunches in.

Finally, no matter what you do, just make sure not to lose the rotation. It’s better to be a bit slower in hitting the buttons than messing up the pattern, as that will lose you more time.

Champion Belt Effects

Your reward for hitting Rank III in Crunch-Off is the Champion Belt itself, which increases your max HP by 10% and your strength by 5%. This is very much an accessory for physical DPS characters, which means that Tifa is the obvious choice for it.

You can also opt to give it to Cloud if he’s your main damage dealer, or even Yuffie, depending on how you’re building her and your party setup.

And that’s how to get the Champion Belt in FF7 Rebirth.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article How to Get Zinc Ore in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Zinc Ore in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to Get Time Materia in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Time Materia in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How To Find Mythril in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Final Fantasy 7 Where to find Mythril
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Find Mythril in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get Zinc Ore in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Zinc Ore in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to Get Time Materia in FF7 Rebirth
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Time Materia in FF7 Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How To Find Mythril in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Final Fantasy 7 Where to find Mythril
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How To Find Mythril in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 12, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].