Manor Lords Hunting Limit Meaning Explained

There are plenty of little systems you need to keep track of in Manor Lords, and sometimes they can get a little overwhelming. That’s where we come in. If you’re wondering what the hunting limit means in Manor Lords, here’s what you need to know.

What Is Hunting Limit in Manor Lords?

At the start of your game in Manor Lords, getting a food source will likely be one of your top priorities, and hunting animals is a great way to get some food. However, if you cull the animals too much and too quickly, eventually the animals will migrate and that food source will no longer be available to you.

To prevent this from happening, you need to set a hunting limit at your hunting camp. Click on the camp, then set the hunting limit to whatever number you want. If there are only 20 animals at the node, I’d recommend setting the limit to 10. This will prevent your families from going below 10 animals at the node, and will also give the node time to replenish.

By doing this, you can hunt animals in phases, giving yourself a constant food source with meat, while also ensuring that the animals don’t go extinct. If node depletes, you’ll likely need to make use of trading routes to get more meat from traders and other regions, which is not ideal, especially if you don’t have a ton of regional wealth. That stuff takes time to accrue, after all.

And that’s what the hunting limit does in Manor Lords. Make sure to make good use of it to keep those animals under control. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game as well, including how to get clothing and how to upgrade your burgage plots.

