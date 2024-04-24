How to Get the Family Guy Ribbon in BitLife

When it comes to Ribbons, there are none that I wanted more than the Family Guy Ribbon in BitLife. You won’t even need to live in Rhode Island if you’re hoping to get this one, but props if you move there first.

How to Unlock the Family Guy Ribbon in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

This Ribbon is easy to unlock, especially if you’re ready to go home and be a family man. To get your hands on the Family Guy Ribbon in BitLife, you’ll want to ensure that you’re doing the following:

Have a family with at least two kids

Don’t go to Jail or Prison

Don’t have too many kids, just aim for 2 or 3

Give your family money and compliment them to keep good Karma

Spend time with your family, go on vacation

Keep one spouse throughout your entire life

Do not get divorced

Don’t abandon your kids or your family in general

While the list of things that you’ll need to do is rather long, it’s one of the easier Ribbons to obtain. As long as you aren’t sleeping around or trying to get the Lustful Ribbon in the same playthrough, you should be able to achieve this in one playthrough.

There is a chance that you could end up with a different Ribbon since many of them fall under similar circumstances. Be sure to spend plenty of time with your family, because this could make the difference between the Family Guy Ribbon and something else when your life comes to a close.

How To View Your Ribbons in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to check out all of the Ribbons that you’ve unlocked in your previous life, it’s pretty simple. First, press the hamburger menu in the top-left corner of the main menu. From here, search for the Collectibles subheading, and you’ll find Ribbons at the bottom of this column. Click on it to see which of your Bitizens achieved which Ribbon in their previous life.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

