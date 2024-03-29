More Marvel heroes are joining Fortnite, but getting these skins isn’t as simple as most of the other ones. That’s because the Guardians of the Galaxy aren’t part of the Battle Pass or available via V-Bucks. Here’s how to get the Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Fortnite.

How to Get the Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Fortnite

If you’ve been playing Battle Royale recently, you may have run into a few iconic heroes that you’ve never seen drop out of the Battle Bus. Well, that’s because a new pack is in the Item Shop under the Special Offers & Bundles tab that features three Marvel characters: Drax, Mantis, and Groot. They’re all part of the Guardians of the Galaxy Pack, which just hit Fortnite.

However, unlike their teammates, Star-Lord and Gamora, who have been in the game for a few years, Drax, Mantis, and Groot can’t be purchased using V-Bucks or unlocked via challenges. In order for you to grab the Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Fortnite, you must shell out $28.99. That may sound like a lot, but Fortnite provides plenty of other goodies to make the purchase feel worth it.

In addition to the Drax, Groot, and Mantis skins, the pack also comes with LEGO styles for the characters, as well as Drax’s Blades Black Bling, Drax’s Blades Pickaxe, Groot’s Gamepad Back Bling, Flora Colossus First Pickaxe, Lil Abilisk Back Bling, Insectoid Claws Pickaxe, Zargnut Invisibility Emote, and Potted Groot Dance Emote.

It’s a bummer that anyone who has $28 worth of V-Bucks lying around won’t be able to use them to complete their Guardians collection, but this isn’t the first time Fortnite has made people spend real money to get a skin, and it likely won’t be the last.

And that’s how to get the Guardians of the Galaxy pack in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

