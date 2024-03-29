Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get the Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Fortnite

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 29, 2024 10:00 am
The Guardians of the Galaxy pack in Fortnite.

More Marvel heroes are joining Fortnite, but getting these skins isn’t as simple as most of the other ones. That’s because the Guardians of the Galaxy aren’t part of the Battle Pass or available via V-Bucks. Here’s how to get the Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

How to Get the Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Fortnite

James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 1 2 3 movie franchise is an ode to imperfection imperfect characters with flaws, not pure heroes. This image is part of an article about how to get the Guardians of the Galaxy pack in Fortnite.

If you’ve been playing Battle Royale recently, you may have run into a few iconic heroes that you’ve never seen drop out of the Battle Bus. Well, that’s because a new pack is in the Item Shop under the Special Offers & Bundles tab that features three Marvel characters: Drax, Mantis, and Groot. They’re all part of the Guardians of the Galaxy Pack, which just hit Fortnite.

However, unlike their teammates, Star-Lord and Gamora, who have been in the game for a few years, Drax, Mantis, and Groot can’t be purchased using V-Bucks or unlocked via challenges. In order for you to grab the Guardians of the Galaxy Pack in Fortnite, you must shell out $28.99. That may sound like a lot, but Fortnite provides plenty of other goodies to make the purchase feel worth it.

Related: When Does the Current Fortnite Season End?

In addition to the Drax, Groot, and Mantis skins, the pack also comes with LEGO styles for the characters, as well as Drax’s Blades Black Bling, Drax’s Blades Pickaxe, Groot’s Gamepad Back Bling, Flora Colossus First Pickaxe, Lil Abilisk Back Bling, Insectoid Claws Pickaxe, Zargnut Invisibility Emote, and Potted Groot Dance Emote.

It’s a bummer that anyone who has $28 worth of V-Bucks lying around won’t be able to use them to complete their Guardians collection, but this isn’t the first time Fortnite has made people spend real money to get a skin, and it likely won’t be the last.

And that’s how to get the Guardians of the Galaxy pack in Fortnite.

Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Stardew Valley Sebastian Schedule and Gift Guide
stardew valley sebastian
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Stardew Valley Sebastian Schedule and Gift Guide
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?
Marvel Rivals, with Iron Man in his robotic suit, getting ready to fire.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 28, 2024
Read Article All Collections & Rewards For Monopoly GO The Making Music Sticker Album
Making Music Banner Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Collections & Rewards For Monopoly GO The Making Music Sticker Album
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Stardew Valley Sebastian Schedule and Gift Guide
stardew valley sebastian
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Stardew Valley Sebastian Schedule and Gift Guide
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?
Marvel Rivals, with Iron Man in his robotic suit, getting ready to fire.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Is Marvel Rivals Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S?
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Mar 28, 2024
Read Article All Collections & Rewards For Monopoly GO The Making Music Sticker Album
Making Music Banner Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Collections & Rewards For Monopoly GO The Making Music Sticker Album
Laura Gray Laura Gray Mar 28, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67