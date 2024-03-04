How to Get the Spearhawk Queen’s Blood Card in FF7 Rebirth

Queen’s Blood is a new card-based mini-game introduced in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The rules aren’t complex, but the card effects themselves can get pretty crazy. Here’s how to get the Spearhawk card in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Spearhawk Location

To get the Spearhawk card in FF7 Rebirth, you’ll need to complete the Spears and Needles Card Carnival quest in Costa Del Sol. You’ll be able to access the Card Carnival when you first arrive in chapter 6. After clearing the three Cards Del Armor challenges, you can then take on optional challenges to get even more Queen’s Blood cards.

Unlike regular Queen’s Blood matches, these are puzzle boards with set cards that you must place correctly in order to emerge victorious. The good news is that if you’re having trouble with these challenges, we’ve got the solution right here.

Spears and Needles Solution

For the Spears and Needles challenge, place the cards as follows:

Cactuar card: first row, second field

Spearhawk card: second row, second field

Spearhawk card: second row, third field

Quetzalcoatl: third row, third field

Doing this in order will allow you to clear the challenge, and you’ll also be rewarded with 031: Spearhawk, which is a card you can add to your Queen’s Blood deck collection. There are a few more challenges you can take on after this, but if you only wanted the Spearhawk card, you can stop here.

While Queen’s Blood is pretty much completely optional in FF7 Rebirth, players who want to achieve 100% completion in the game will need to collect all of the cards, which are part of the collectible items in this game.

And that’s how to get Spearhawk in FF7 Rebirth. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to romance Tifa and Aerith for the Gold Saucer date.