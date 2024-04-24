How to Get the Tactical Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

The weapon pool is always changing on the island, and in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the Tactical Assault Rifle has made a return. This guide will cover how you can find one as soon as you land or with a bit of luck on your side.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: How to Get the Tactical Assault Rifle

Purchase the Tactical Assault Rifle from Apollo for 300 Gold Bars at the temple northeast of Mount Olympus, or search chests for a random drop. Like most of the weapons that get added to the pool, this AR can be found almost anywhere on the map. You can get lucky and find one on the floor as standard ground loot, but these are usually common rarity and aren’t going to help you much after your initial landing. Searching chests can also give you a Tactical AR, so it’s worth opening each one you see if you want a specific AR.

If you want a guaranteed Tactical Assault Rifle in Fortnite, then you need to purchase one from Apollo. He will sell you the weapon for 300 Gold Bars and he also has the option to purchase a Rift To Go if you want to quickly escape. Apollo walks around the temple found northeast of Mount Olympus and south of Grand Glacier. It sits on the mountain directly between the snow and the golden ground, which makes it hard to miss. Just be prepared for plenty of contention because of the Water Elemental Shrine there as well.

Within the Week 7 Quests for Chapter 5 Season 2, there is a task to get 800 damage against opponents with the Tactical Assault Rifle or a Gatekeeper Shotgun. You can always use the AR to damage other players or bots that walk around the map. Either way, racking up 800 damage should be easy enough in one match if you stay out of massive fights. This AR can hit like a laser beam if you control the recoil.

