How to Get & Use the JAK BFB Attachment in MW3 & Warzone

Having the right attachments on your weapon can be the difference between winning a gunfight and tossing your controller and not picking it back up for a few hours. Here’s how to get and use the JAK BFB attachment in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.

How to Get the JAK BFB Attachment in MW3 & Warzone

Despite a few bugs, Season 1 Reloaded is bringing plenty of fun to Call of Duty, including The Boy: Supe Takedown event and free rewards for Zombies. But one addition that has a lot of players buzzing is the JAK BFB attachment, which is becoming a game-changer in MW3 Multiplayer and Warzone.

The JAK BFB is a compensator Muzzle attachment that helps players control their weapons better by providing a 60 percent decrease to Recoil Gun Kick, 20 percent to Horizontal Recoil, and 40 percent to Vertical Recoil. It will make a big difference in close-quarters combat, which typically happens after gamers push those pesky snipers that have been picking them off all game.

To unlock this attachment, players must head to the Sector 21 portion of the Season 1 Battle Pass. It’s in Section A21 and takes one challenge to unlock. All players have to do is get “Get 10 operator or special zombie hipfire kills with SMGs.”

How to Use the JAK BFB Attachment in MW3 & Warzone

While unlocking the JAK BFB attachment in MW3 and Warzone is simple enough, getting the most out of it is a different story. It can be used on assault rifles, SMGS, and battle rifles, but when it’s attached, you will appear on the map as a red arrow, giving away your exact location. The JAK BFB also decreases ADS Speed and Movement, making it a risk/reward attachment.

However, if you decide you’re fine with the drawbacks, head to the Gunsmith and attach it to the weapon you want to use. After that, you’ll find that mowing down enemies in close proximity is a lot easier, even if a few more of them pop up.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.