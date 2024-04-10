The Brook Chalice is an aquatic weed that offers more than a little help when it comes to pollution. Here’s how to grow the Brook Chalice in Botany Manor.

Recommended Videos

How to Solve the Brook Chalice Puzzle in Botany Manor

The Brook Chalice is one of the most practically useful plants in the game. And if you want the quick solution on how to get the Brook Chalice to bloom in Botany Manor, here’s what you need to do. Place the rusted pig in the bathtub with the Brook Chalice and fill the tub with water set at 25 degrees Celsius. If you want a more in-depth explanation, read on.

Screenshot by The Escapist

First, we’ll need to collect six clues.

Clue 1: Letter About Weeds – This letter can be found in the corridor on the side table just outside of the attic door.

– This letter can be found in the corridor on the side table just outside of the attic door. Clue 2: Weed Removal – Found on the writing desk in the master bedroom.

– Found on the writing desk in the master bedroom. Clue 3: River Trust – Found on the corkboard immediately in front of the bell tower door.

– Found on the corkboard immediately in front of the bell tower door. Clue 4: Bath Geyser – Found in the bathroom on the counter.

– Found in the bathroom on the counter. Clue 5: Government Notice – Found on the corkboard immediately in front of the bell tower door.

– Found on the corkboard immediately in front of the bell tower door. Clue 6: River Poster – Found on the first floor of the bell tower, on the wall in the back room.

Before you can even start the Brook Chalice puzzle, you’ll need to knock out the Sapphire Gloom. Once you’ve done that and gotten access to the other wing on the second floor, the world is your oyster, and we can really begin.

Read the letter about weeds found in the corridor. You’ll learn that the Brook Chalice is suddenly blossoming on certain rivers. But to find out why this is, we’ll need to go to the master bedroom. There, we’ll learn from the advertisement in the master bedroom’s wastebin that the Brook Chalice is considered a weed.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Head into the bell tower, but don’t go up. Instead, read the River Trust and Government warning on the corkboard. By reading the River Trust, you’ll learn that the rivers have been recently cleared. But if you read the Government Warning, these rivers have all been contaminated by illegally dumped scrap metal. These rivers have all been contaminated, but somehow the River Frome has become clean of pollution. Interesting…

Related: How to Grow the Springdance Shrub in Botany Manor

With the River Frome still in mind, head in to the back room of the bell tower. Here, you’ll find a poster with a variety of rivers. If you look closely at the River Frome, you’ll find that the average temperature is 25 degrees Celsius.

Screenshot by The Escapist

With this information in mind, take the attic key from the bowl in the bell tower’s entrance. Head up to the attic and grab the rusted pig on the table beside the stairs. You may have been here before if you’ve solved the Nightfall puzzle. Be sure to grab the Brook Chalice seeds in the corner of the attic, too. Then, return downstairs and pot the Brook Chalice.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Take your potted Brook Chalice and rusted pig with you to the master bathroom. Place both in the bathtub. Now, we’ll need to get the water running. For this pipe puzzle, there are six missing pieces. These pieces can be found in the following locations:

On the towel stand beside the sink.

On the floor in front of the towel stand.

On the counter opposite the mirror.

On the side table beside the armoire.

On the toilet.

Because all but one of these are elbow pipes, you don’t have to sweat too much about where you put them. But the second pipe you place should be the tee pipe, which literally looks like the letter ‘T’.

Screenshots by The Escapist

When the pipes are fixed, inspect the dial thermometer on the heater. We’ll need to spin the wheel left to lower the temperature to 25 degrees Celsius. When you’ve hit that magic number, hit the faucet and fill the bath. If you’ve done it correctly, it should fill with flowers which will then clear the pollution. But the Brook Chalice isn’t the only plant who’s secret you can unravel on this floor. The Cradle Fern is up next, and it’s practically magical.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more