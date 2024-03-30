An Unsettling Encounter is just one of many infiltration quests that Captain Brant gives you, tasking you with sneaking around the Vernworth Castle. This time you’ll need to find incriminating evidence from Minister Allard, but don’t let his empty room fool you. Here’s how to investigate Allard’s Chambers in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

How to Find Allard’s Chambers in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Vernworth Castle is home to several royal chambers, including those belonging to Disa, Sven, and, of course, Minister Allard. Once you receive the “An Unsettling Encounter” quest, head to the palace grounds at night and one of Captain Brant’s contacts will meet you at the entrance. This being a restricted area, your Pawns will have to stay behind as you follow the guard to the Guardhouse around the side of the castle.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Go inside the castle and head to the second floor. Minister Allard’s chambers are down the hall from the Magistrate’s Office. As you approach the room, you’ll trigger a cutscene where Allard is being summoned to a private audience. After the cutscene, wait out of sight as he is led away from his chambers. In my case, I didn’t hide myself completely, but I still stayed a good distance away and had a guard uniform equipped. When the coast is clear, enter the chambers.

Where to Search in Allard’s Chambers in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

This is where I got very stuck with An Unsettling Encounter. Nothing of note immediately stands out nor will you see the golden hue that usually emanates from a lootable item. However, that doesn’t mean you’re in the wrong place. On the left side of Allard’s chambers, there’s a hidden door that blends in with the stone wall. Head through it and turn left.

Screenshot by The Escapist

From there, simply loot the Battahli-Crested Letter on the desk in the hidden room. Then, go back to the main chamber and escape through the window. You can jump down to the oxcart below, which will break your fall. Plus, you’ll receive extra assistance from Wilhelmina as you escape.

All in all, this should be a quick in-and-out mission, meaning you should have time to report back to Captain Brant at the Stardrop Inn. Deliver the Battahli-Crested Letter to him, revealing that Minister Allard is somehow involved in suspicious dealings with Battahl.

That’s how to investigate Allard’s chambers in Dragon’s Dogma 2. With An Unsettling Encounter complete, check out our guides on how to learn Elvish or how to get the charming corset.

