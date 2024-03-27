You can raise your affinity and improve your relationship with almost any NPC in Dragon’s Dogma 2, but only a handful of them can be actually romanced. Here’s how to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Wilhelmina Romance Guide

Much like the romance arc with Ulrika in Dragon’s Dogma 2, romancing Wilhelmina requires you to undergo a rather long questline, and it’s possible to mess things up by progressing too far. Thankfully, though, Wilhelmina’s requirements are actually more straightforward, and the point of no return is also much more obvious.

Here’s a quick overview of what you need to do to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon’s Dogma 2:

Complete the following quests for Brant: The Caged Magister, The Stolen Throne, Disa’s Plot, and An Unsettling Encounter. After meeting Wilhelmina for the first time, and again at the masquerade ball, wrap up the rest of Brant’s quests except for Feast of Deception, which is the coronation quest in Vernworth. Speak with Wilhelmina at Rose Chateau Bordelrie. Complete Every Rose Has its Thorn.

Do note that if you complete Feast of Deception and get instructed to head towards Battahl, you will no longer be able to romance Wilhelmina. Even if you head back to the Rose Chateau Bordelrie at this point, she will only talk about how she no longer wants to leave the brothel and the Phantom Oxcart. In some cases, depending on how far you’ve progressed, she may not even be there anymore.

To make sure you don’t mess up, complete all of Brant’s quests except Feast of Deception, then go to Wilhelmina immediately after.

Talk to Wilhelmina at Rose Chateau Bordelrie

Assuming you’ve followed all the steps so far, when you visit Wilhelmina after the masquerade ball, she should say to you, “There’s aught about you, I have to say. You’re not like my other patrons.” This is a surefire sign that you’re on the right track, and you’ll be able to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

After your first conversation with her, advance time by sleeping at your house or the inn, or by sitting on the benches, then visit her again at night.

Start Every Rose Has its Thorn

At night, head up to the third floor of Rose Chateau Bordelrie, and an NPC will inform you that Wilhelmina is currently entertaining patron, who turns out to be none other than Allard. After the cutscene, Wilhelmina will confide in you, letting you know that she wants to kill him for revenge.

To proceed with the quest and complete her romance arc, make sure to choose the option that says Offer Your Assistance, or you’ll be locked out of the rest of the questline.

Find Evidence by Visiting Sven and Patrick

After accepting the quest, you’ll have three days to complete Every Rose Has its Thorn, so make sure not to rest or lollygag. Head to Vernworth Castle and visit Sven’s Chambers on the second floor. He’ll then tell you that Patrick should be able to get you the evidence you need.

Leave Vernworth Castle and head to Patrick’s Estate in the Noble Quarter, and take note that you can only speak with him at night. Patrick will tell you that Allard is very conscientious about how he displays his paintings in his room, and will offer to distract him while you investigate. Accept Patrick’s offer, then go to Allard’s Estate in the Noble Quarter. Head up to his room and look for a painting with a flower on it.

Interact with the painting to get a Murder Report, and you’re set.

Bring the Evidence to Brant

Now that you have enough evidence to incriminate Allard, head to the Stardrop Inn at night and report your findings to Brant. Choose to tell him of the Myrmecoleon, and Brant will let you know that you can get the Bribery Investigation Findings in the Merchant Quarter.

Head to the house west of the Rift Stone to get the Bribery Investigation Findings, then bring them back to Brant. Here are the dialogue options you need to choose with Brant in order to complete the quest for Wilhelmina:

Give the Bribery Investigation Findings Search for More Evidence Give the Murder Report I’ll have any aid you can give

It’s imperative that you choose the dialogue options in this order, or Brant will end up denouncing Allard, which will cause you to fail Every Rose Has its Thorn and get locked out of romancing Wilhelmina.

Talk to Wilhelmina

Next, head back to Rose Chateau Bordelrie and talk to Wilhelmina again to tell her everything you’ve found, and choose the option that says Continue Offering Your Aid. Follow Wilhelmina to the next room to confront Allard, and tackle him by sprinting and hitting the R2 button. This will trigger a cutscene, and you’ll also have a short conversation with Brant and Wilhelmina.

Finally, pass time again by one day, and visit Rose Chateau Bordelrie at night. Speak with Wilhelmina in her room, and a romance scene will trigger, and that’s it! You’ll have successfully romanced Wilhelmina in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Upon completing Every Rose Has its Thorn, you’ll also receive the following rewards:

8,500 gold

Ring of Benevolence

Things to Take Note Of

For the most part, Wilhelmina’s romance quest in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is fairly straightforward; you just need to make sure you follow everything in the correct order. The most important part is not messing up the dialogue options with Brant, as denouncing Allard isn’t actually what Wilhelmina wants — she wants him killed.

Finally, if, for whatever reason, you’re unable to get the romance scene with Wilhelmina after dealing with Allard, make sure that your affinity with her is high enough by giving her gifts each day.

And that’s how to romance Wilhelmina in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

