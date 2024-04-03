Want to step out into the cosmos with Infinite Craft? Then you’ll need a head start, which is why I’m going to tell you how to make and get Planet in Infinite Craft.

How to Make and Get Planet in Infinite Craft

To make Planet in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Dust and Earth, which isn’t exactly an obvious solution. It takes just two steps, but without knowing that recipe, you could spend quite some time just scratching your head. Here’s what you need to combine:

Wind + Earth = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

And there you have it, you’ve created a Planet. Behold the power you now wield.

Other Ways of to Make and Get Planet in Infinite Craft

There are other ways to make Planet, though some require you to have uncovered other planets first. Here are some combinations that make Planet:

Solar System + Swamp = Planet

Earth + Wreck = Planet

Mud + Solar System = Planet

One + Pluto = Planet

Black Hole + Mud = Planet

Stone + Universe = Planet

Earth + Jailbreak = Planet

Continents + Crash Nebula = Planet

Continent + Dust = Planet

Saturn + Tsunami = Planet

One + Plan = Planet

Earth + Solar System = Planet

Uranus + Uranus = Planet

Pluto + Pluto = Planet

Galaxy + Place = Planet

Alone + Plan = Planet

Create + Earth = Planet

Abandon + Layer = Planet

Bonfire + Saturn = Planet

Normal + Saturn = Planet

Normal + Uranus = Planet

Normal + Pluto = Planet

Nebula + Uranus = Planet

Recipes in Infinite Craft That Use Planet

Once you’ve got Planet, you can mix it up with other items. Here are a few combinations I stumbled across:

Planet + Pope = Pluto

Planet + Elon Musk = Mars

Planet + Nuclear = Apocalypse

Planet + Movie = Star Wars

Planet + Drone = Satellite

Planet + Princess Leia = Death Star

I was expecting Princess Leia + Planet to give Alderaan, but I can see the connection. If you want a challenge, see if you can figure out how to make every planet in our solar system. And that’s how to make and get Planet in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

