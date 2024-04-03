Category:
How to Make and Get Planet in Infinite Craft

Want to step out into the cosmos with Infinite Craft? Then you’ll need a head start, which is why I’m going to tell you how to make and get Planet in Infinite Craft.

How to Make and Get Planet in Infinite Craft

To make Planet in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Dust and Earth, which isn’t exactly an obvious solution. It takes just two steps, but without knowing that recipe, you could spend quite some time just scratching your head. Here’s what you need to combine:

  • Wind + Earth = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet

And there you have it, you’ve created a Planet. Behold the power you now wield.

Other Ways of to Make and Get Planet in Infinite Craft

There are other ways to make Planet, though some require you to have uncovered other planets first. Here are some combinations that make Planet:

  • Solar System + Swamp = Planet
  • Earth + Wreck = Planet
  • Mud + Solar System = Planet
  • One + Pluto = Planet
  • Black Hole + Mud = Planet
  • Stone + Universe = Planet
  • Earth + Jailbreak = Planet
  • Continents + Crash Nebula = Planet
  • Continent + Dust = Planet
  • Saturn + Tsunami = Planet
  • One + Plan = Planet
  • Earth + Solar System = Planet
  • Uranus + Uranus = Planet
  • Pluto + Pluto = Planet
  • Galaxy + Place = Planet
  • Alone + Plan = Planet
  • Create + Earth = Planet
  • Abandon + Layer = Planet
  • Bonfire + Saturn = Planet
  • Normal + Saturn = Planet
  • Normal + Uranus = Planet
  • Normal + Pluto = Planet
  • Nebula + Uranus = Planet

Recipes in Infinite Craft That Use Planet

Once you’ve got Planet, you can mix it up with other items. Here are a few combinations I stumbled across:

  • Planet + Pope = Pluto
  • Planet + Elon Musk = Mars
  • Planet + Nuclear = Apocalypse
  • Planet + Movie = Star Wars
  • Planet + Drone = Satellite
  • Planet + Princess Leia = Death Star

I was expecting Princess Leia + Planet to give Alderaan, but I can see the connection. If you want a challenge, see if you can figure out how to make every planet in our solar system. And that’s how to make and get Planet in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

