How to Make Brick in Infinite Craft

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 10:02 am
Brick in Infinite Craft.

If you’re familiar with survival games, you’ll know how important brick is. Typically, it’s the next step after wood, allowing players to fortify their base with sturdier objects. If you want to get Brick to make your Infinite Craft arsenal stronger, here’s how to make it in the sandbox game.

How to Make Brick in Infinite Craft

Mud and Fire in Infinite Craft. This image is part of an article about how to make Brick in Infinite Craft.

In order to make Brick in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Mud and Fire. For anyone familiar with the game, you should know it isn’t a difficult task. Fire is one of the four base elements in the game, and Mud only takes three steps to make. So, if you’re ready to add Brick to the right side of your screen, here’s the recipe, which is provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

First ElementSecond ElementResulting Element
WaterWaterLake
EarthWindDust
DustLakeMud
FireMudBrick

If you’re looking for a recipe that will provide you with additional elements, here’s an alternate method from Dot Esports to create Brick in Infinite Craft:

First ElementSecond ElementResulting Element
WaterFireSteam
SteamEarthMud
MudMudClay
ClayClayBrick

Recipes That Use Brick in Infinite Craft

You don’t create an element like Brick not to use it. So, here are a few recipes that will help make Brick one of the more useful elements in your Infinite Craft arsenal:

  • Brick + Crane = Construction
  • Brick + Wall = House
  • Brick + Star Wars = Lego
  • Brick + Fire Tornado = Brick House
  • Brick + Man = Mason
  • Brick + Aeon = Pyramid
  • Brick + Sword = Shield
  • Brick + Sandbox = Minecraft

And that’s how to make Brick in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67