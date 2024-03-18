If you’re familiar with survival games, you’ll know how important brick is. Typically, it’s the next step after wood, allowing players to fortify their base with sturdier objects. If you want to get Brick to make your Infinite Craft arsenal stronger, here’s how to make it in the sandbox game.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Brick in Infinite Craft

In order to make Brick in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Mud and Fire. For anyone familiar with the game, you should know it isn’t a difficult task. Fire is one of the four base elements in the game, and Mud only takes three steps to make. So, if you’re ready to add Brick to the right side of your screen, here’s the recipe, which is provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

First Element Second Element Resulting Element Water Water Lake Earth Wind Dust Dust Lake Mud Fire Mud Brick

If you’re looking for a recipe that will provide you with additional elements, here’s an alternate method from Dot Esports to create Brick in Infinite Craft:

First Element Second Element Resulting Element Water Fire Steam Steam Earth Mud Mud Mud Clay Clay Clay Brick

Related: The Infinite Craft Solver Everyone’s Using Doesn’t Actually Give the Fastest Solution

Recipes That Use Brick in Infinite Craft

You don’t create an element like Brick not to use it. So, here are a few recipes that will help make Brick one of the more useful elements in your Infinite Craft arsenal:

Brick + Crane = Construction

Brick + Wall = House

Brick + Star Wars = Lego

Brick + Fire Tornado = Brick House

Brick + Man = Mason

Brick + Aeon = Pyramid

Brick + Sword = Shield

Brick + Sandbox = Minecraft

And that’s how to make Brick in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!