How to Make Color in Infinite Craft

Jackson Hayes
Published: Mar 15, 2024
Color in Infinite Craft.

Life is better when the sun is out and the birds are singing. So, it’s only natural that Infinite Craft players would want to make their virtual experience a bit more colorful. Here’s how to make Color in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Color in Infinite Craft

Crayon and Water in Infinite Craft. This image is part of an article about how to make Color in Infinite Craft.

Adding Color to your arsenal really isn’t all that difficult. All it takes is combining Crayon and Water, which is one of the four starting elements. However, Crayon may not be something players come across frequently, so looking up a recipe is the way to go. With that out of the way, here’s how to make Color in Infinite Craft using a recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver:

First ElementSecond ElementResulting Element
EarthWaterPlant
PlantPlantTree
EarthWindDust
DustTreeWood
FireWoodCampfire
Campfire EarthCharcoal
CharcoalWaterPencil
FireTreeAsh
AshPencilCrayon
CrayonWaterColor

Recipes That Use Color in Infinite Craft

Now that you have Color and are ready to unleash it, there are several new elements you can create using just the elements you gained through the recipe. Here are some recipes that use Color in Infinite Craft.

  • Color + Ash = Grey
  • Color + Crayon = Art
  • Color + Water = Paint
  • Color + Earth = Rainbow
  • Color + Rainbow = Rain

There are sure to be other wacky elements you can create with the help of Color. The best course of action is to craft things like Godzilla or Superman and see what Color can turn them into. The sky really is the limit in Infinite Craft.

And that’s how to make Color in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun.

