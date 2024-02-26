As the name suggests, the crafting possibilities in Infinite Craft are virtually endless. You’ll start with the basic elements, and eventually work your way up to electricity, the internet, and even celebrities and pop culture references. Let’s start simple, though. Here’s how to make Drunk in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Infinite Craft Drunk Recipe

The Drunk recipe in Infinite Craft is actually pretty simple, and you can get it very early on when you’re just starting out. You’ll need to combine Wine and Glass to get Drunk.

The good news is that getting the Wine and Glass items are pretty simple, and we’ve outlined the steps for your down below:

Wind + Earth = Dust Dust + Dust = Sand Sand + Fire = Glass Glass + Water = Wine Glass + Wine = Drunk

And that’s all there is to it. Once you get Earth, the rest of the items are very easy to craft, and should lead you to Drunk pretty naturally.

Infinite Craft Combinations that Use Drunk

There’s plenty more you can craft once you get Drunk, of course. Listed below are a few other recipes we’ve found together with Drunk, though we’re sure there’s a lot more we’ve yet to discover:

Drunk + Fog = Foggy Drunk + America = Donald Trump Drunk + Tide = Tsunami Drunk + Vodka = Russia Drunk + Time = Hangover

You’ll find that there are a lot of hilarious recipes to be found just by experimenting with the most random combinations, and we think this one proves it.

Outside of these combinations, it’s possible to get into really specific memes and TikTok and YouTuber references in the game as well. Infinite Craft is pretty much a test of how well you know your pop culture and how specific you can get, and if you know something really well, chances are you can craft it in-game.

And that’s how you can get Drunk in Infinite Craft. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to craft God and Taylor Swift.