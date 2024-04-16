Screenshot captured by The Escapist
How to Make Fortnite in Infinite Craft

Published: Apr 16, 2024 05:31 am

Infinite Craft lets you create just about anything you can think of in the cultural zeitgeist, and yes, that includes Epic Games’ Fortnite. With that out of the way, here’s how to make Fortnite in Infinite Craft.

How to Craft Fortnite in Infinite Craft

You’ll be glad to know that crafting Fortnite in Infinite Craft actually isn’t all that complex. In fact, while there are quite a few steps in the recipe, they’re all very straightforward. If you’ve already crafted Internet and Castle before, all you need to do is put those two elements to get Fortnite.

But if not, don’t worry. We’ll go over the steps down below:

  1. Water + Fire = Steam
  2. Steam + Earth = Mud
  3. Mud + Fire = Brick
  4. Brick + Brick = Wall
  5. Wall + Brick = House
  6. House + Wall = Castle
  7. Steam + Fire = Engine
  8. Engine + Engine = Rocket
  9. Rocket + Rocket = Satellite
  10. Steam + Engine = Train
  11. Train + Rocket = Bullet Train
  12. Satellite + Bullet Train = Internet
  13. Internet + Castle = Fortnite

After that, you can even combine Fortnite with other elements to get more fun references to the game such as Battle Bus and Tilted Towers. There are almost certainly plenty of other Fortnite-related recipes in Infinite Craft that we’re missing, so it’s important to experiment as much as possible to find them all. And who knows, you might even get a First Discovery on one of these.

And that’s how to craft Fortnite in Infinite Craft. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a how to craft Infinite Craft, as well as how to make Taylor Swift.

Infinite Craft
