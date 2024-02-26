Video Games

How to Make Internet in Infinite Craft

By
0
Internet in Infinite Craft.

You can’t do much without the Internet these days. In fact, you wouldn’t be able to look up this recipe without accessing the network. So, here’s how to make Internet in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Internet in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a lot like the real world in that the longer you work at combining the elements provided to you at the beginning, the more advanced items you can create. And while, sure, it may be more fun to create items like Star Wars and Godzilla, it takes a real crafter to tackle things like the Internet.

Before you set out to make Internet in Infinite Craft, however, it’s important to know that the process provided by Infinite Craft Solver is a long one. If you’re up for the challenge, here are all the steps you need to complete:

Related: How to Reset Infinite Craft

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
  • Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship
  • Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  • Dust + Volcano = Ash
  • Airship + Lava = Dragon
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Ash + Dust = Cinder
  • Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly
  • Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Cinder + Stone = Glass
  • Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
  • Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp
  • Fire + Glass = Lens
  • Earth + Tea = Teapot
  • Fairy + Plant = Flower
  • Dust + Plant = Pollen
  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Lens + Swamp = Microscope
  • Swamp + Teapot = Witch
  • Flower + Plant = Garden
  • Ash + Pollen = Cough
  • Microscope + Wave = Radio
  • Garden + Witch = Poison
  • Cough + Plant = Medicine
  • Radio + Radio = Radio Tower
  • Poison + Stone = Snake
  • Medicine + Water = Potion
  • Fire + Steam = Engine
  • Radio Tower + Water = Radio Waves
  • Snake + Steam = Train
  • Engine + Potion = Rocket
  • Earth + Radio Waves = Satellite
  • Rocket + Train = Bullet Train
  • Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet

Related: How to Make & Get Love in Infinite Craft

And that’s how to make Internet in Infinite Craft. With the ability to surf the web, you can make other elements like Hacker, Meme, and Social.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

About the author

Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67
    More Stories by Jackson Hayes