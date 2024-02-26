You can’t do much without the Internet these days. In fact, you wouldn’t be able to look up this recipe without accessing the network. So, here’s how to make Internet in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Internet in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a lot like the real world in that the longer you work at combining the elements provided to you at the beginning, the more advanced items you can create. And while, sure, it may be more fun to create items like Star Wars and Godzilla, it takes a real crafter to tackle things like the Internet.

Before you set out to make Internet in Infinite Craft, however, it’s important to know that the process provided by Infinite Craft Solver is a long one. If you’re up for the challenge, here are all the steps you need to complete:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Earth + Water = Plant

Dust + Earth = Planet

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Water + Water = Lake

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Earth + Fire = Lava

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Lava + Typhoon = Volcano

Steampunk Pirate + Wind = Airship

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Airship + Lava = Dragon

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Lava + Sea = Stone

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Dandelion + Dragon = Dragonfly

Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree

Dust + Water = Mud

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy

Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp

Fire + Glass = Lens

Earth + Tea = Teapot

Fairy + Plant = Flower

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Water + Wind = Wave

Lens + Swamp = Microscope

Swamp + Teapot = Witch

Flower + Plant = Garden

Ash + Pollen = Cough

Microscope + Wave = Radio

Garden + Witch = Poison

Cough + Plant = Medicine

Radio + Radio = Radio Tower

Poison + Stone = Snake

Medicine + Water = Potion

Fire + Steam = Engine

Radio Tower + Water = Radio Waves

Snake + Steam = Train

Engine + Potion = Rocket

Earth + Radio Waves = Satellite

Rocket + Train = Bullet Train

Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet

And that’s how to make Internet in Infinite Craft. With the ability to surf the web, you can make other elements like Hacker, Meme, and Social.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!